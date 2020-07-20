All apartments in Glendale
Last updated June 15 2019 at 3:29 PM

5224 Cheryl Avenue

5224 Cheryl Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5224 Cheryl Avenue, Glendale, CA 91214
Crescenta Highlands

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
gym
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
An executive home ideal for almost every family group! Easy access for children & those with mobility issues. The lower level has a large bonus room & the 4th bedroom with a private 3/4 bath. Perfect for extended family, home office, caretaker quarters, recreation room, home gym, art studio etc.This home has been COMPLETELY remodeled over the last 9 weeks! A rare find for a lease property.Located in one of the most desirable areas in the amazing community of La Crescenta - with Blue Ribbon Schools and Montrose Shopping Park. Located on a one block cul-de-sac street at the foot of the San Gabriel Mountains with VIEWS from almost every room.Great commute to downtown LA & the movie industry locations

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5224 Cheryl Avenue have any available units?
5224 Cheryl Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5224 Cheryl Avenue have?
Some of 5224 Cheryl Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5224 Cheryl Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5224 Cheryl Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5224 Cheryl Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5224 Cheryl Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5224 Cheryl Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5224 Cheryl Avenue offers parking.
Does 5224 Cheryl Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5224 Cheryl Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5224 Cheryl Avenue have a pool?
No, 5224 Cheryl Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5224 Cheryl Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5224 Cheryl Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5224 Cheryl Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5224 Cheryl Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
