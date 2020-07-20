5224 Cheryl Avenue

Amenities

An executive home ideal for almost every family group! Easy access for children & those with mobility issues. The lower level has a large bonus room & the 4th bedroom with a private 3/4 bath. Perfect for extended family, home office, caretaker quarters, recreation room, home gym, art studio etc.This home has been COMPLETELY remodeled over the last 9 weeks! A rare find for a lease property.Located in one of the most desirable areas in the amazing community of La Crescenta - with Blue Ribbon Schools and Montrose Shopping Park. Located on a one block cul-de-sac street at the foot of the San Gabriel Mountains with VIEWS from almost every room.Great commute to downtown LA & the movie industry locations