Last updated November 3 2019 at 12:41 PM

515 W Broadway

515 W Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

515 W Broadway, Glendale, CA 91203
Vineyard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
Welcome to the Most Stylish Community in Glendale! These Modern Luxury Apartments are Sure to Impress! Enjoy a resort style pool with cabana, outdoor courtyard with BBQ stations, bocce ball court, and a STUNNING rooftop deck with panoramic views of the Glendale mountains, Burbank Hills and the DTLA skyline! Have a great workout in the 2-story fully equipped fitness center then relax in one of the multiple lounge areas or our exclusive Clubhouse! These fabulous luxury apartments come with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, designer two-tone cabinets, gorgeous Quartz counter tops, contemporary deep soaking tubs, Bosch full size washer and dryer and large expansive windows with beautiful views! This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom town home is a show stopper, there are only 2 of these unique floor plans in the whole community! 1468 sf with high exposed ceilings, and polished concrete as well as contemporary plank flooring! This is the only town home left will not last long so be sure to schedule your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 W Broadway have any available units?
515 W Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 W Broadway have?
Some of 515 W Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 W Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
515 W Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 W Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 515 W Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 515 W Broadway offer parking?
No, 515 W Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 515 W Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 W Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 W Broadway have a pool?
Yes, 515 W Broadway has a pool.
Does 515 W Broadway have accessible units?
No, 515 W Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 515 W Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 W Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
