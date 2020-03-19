515 W Broadway

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse courtyard gym pool bbq/grill new construction

Welcome to the Most Stylish Community in Glendale! These Modern Luxury Apartments are Sure to Impress! Enjoy a resort style pool with cabana, outdoor courtyard with BBQ stations, bocce ball court, and a STUNNING rooftop deck with panoramic views of the Glendale mountains, Burbank Hills and the DTLA skyline! Have a great workout in the 2-story fully equipped fitness center then relax in one of the multiple lounge areas or our exclusive Clubhouse! These fabulous luxury apartments come with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, designer two-tone cabinets, gorgeous Quartz counter tops, contemporary deep soaking tubs, Bosch full size washer and dryer and large expansive windows with beautiful views! This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom town home is a show stopper, there are only 2 of these unique floor plans in the whole community! 1468 sf with high exposed ceilings, and polished concrete as well as contemporary plank flooring! This is the only town home left will not last long so be sure to schedule your appointment today!