515 North Jackson St Unit 112

Spacious, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo home property rental in a great secured complex. Located in the heart of Glendale, this fully-remodeled unit has an all-new kitchen and bathroom, and custom paint. It’s a corner, end unit located at the back of the complex, offers privacy and tranquility.
Interior features include premium carpet, ceramic tiles, fireplace (instant fire, turns on/off with a switch). The kitchen has a refrigerator with ice maker, oven/range, dishwasher, microwave, granite/quartz countertops, and Kohler faucets. Large walk-in closet. Vanity area separate from shower and toilet. Very clean laundry rooms on site. Shared and coin-operated washer and dryer (on the same floor in the building). Central A/C and heating. It’s a pet-friendly home with a $200 pet deposit plus $25 additional per month/per pet charge. The exterior has mini-gym & sauna, double-door entry to the bedroom. Shared pool w/ lounge chairs. Large and private balcony (with glass sliding doors access from Master bedroom, dining room, and kitchen).
It comes with an assigned underground parking spot, (#10). Extra storage space in the garage, too. Tenant pays electricity. Gas, water, HOA fees, trash, sewage, and landscaping will be paid by the landlord.
Close to everything: Freeways (134, 2, 210 & 5). Pasadena/Downtown L.A., Disney/DreamWorks/Warner Bros Studios. Walkable to Brand Blvd., shopping, theaters, restaurants, and malls.
