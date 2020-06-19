All apartments in Glendale
515 North Jackson St Unit 112

515 North Jackson Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

515 North Jackson Street, Glendale, CA 91206
City Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
media room
sauna
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months plus a $500 if you sign a lease with us on or before June 31, 2020. Or get a $500 if you sign a leased before June 15, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Spacious, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo home property rental in a great secured complex. Located in the heart of Glendale, this fully-remodeled unit has an all-new kitchen and bathroom, and custom paint. It’s a corner, end unit located at the back of the complex, offers privacy and tranquility.

Interior features include premium carpet, ceramic tiles, fireplace (instant fire, turns on/off with a switch). The kitchen has a refrigerator with ice maker, oven/range, dishwasher, microwave, granite/quartz countertops, and Kohler faucets. Large walk-in closet. Vanity area separate from shower and toilet. Very clean laundry rooms on site. Shared and coin-operated washer and dryer (on the same floor in the building). Central A/C and heating. It’s a pet-friendly home with a $200 pet deposit plus $25 additional per month/per pet charge. The exterior has mini-gym & sauna, double-door entry to the bedroom. Shared pool w/ lounge chairs. Large and private balcony (with glass sliding doors access from Master bedroom, dining room, and kitchen).

It comes with an assigned underground parking spot, (#10). Extra storage space in the garage, too. Tenant pays electricity. Gas, water, HOA fees, trash, sewage, and landscaping will be paid by the landlord.

Close to everything: Freeways (134, 2, 210 & 5). Pasadena/Downtown L.A., Disney/DreamWorks/Warner Bros Studios. Walkable to Brand Blvd., shopping, theaters, restaurants, and malls.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today

(RLNE5723888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

