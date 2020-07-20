510 Western Avenue

Amenities

Welcome Home to this ideally located single family 3 bedroom & 2 bathroom home. This house has a great floor plan and includes central air/heat, with dual pane windows, base moldings, recessed lights, recently remodeled to include wood-like flooring, updated bathrooms and nice size kitchen with separate laundry area. There is a security gate to allow privacy from the street and excellent schools, market and transportation jut around the corner, all with NO HOA. This house is move in ready...Welcome Home!