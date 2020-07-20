All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 510 Western Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
510 Western Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

510 Western Avenue

510 Western Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

510 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201
Riverside Rancho

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome Home to this ideally located single family 3 bedroom & 2 bathroom home. This house has a great floor plan and includes central air/heat, with dual pane windows, base moldings, recessed lights, recently remodeled to include wood-like flooring, updated bathrooms and nice size kitchen with separate laundry area. There is a security gate to allow privacy from the street and excellent schools, market and transportation jut around the corner, all with NO HOA. This house is move in ready...Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Western Avenue have any available units?
510 Western Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 510 Western Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
510 Western Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Western Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 510 Western Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 510 Western Avenue offer parking?
No, 510 Western Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 510 Western Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Western Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Western Avenue have a pool?
No, 510 Western Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 510 Western Avenue have accessible units?
No, 510 Western Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Western Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 Western Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Western Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 510 Western Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway
Glendale, CA 92104
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr
Glendale, CA 91203
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA 91208
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd
Glendale, CA 91204
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St
Glendale, CA 91203

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Cheap PlacesGlendale Dog Friendly Apartments
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoTropico
GrandviewVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts