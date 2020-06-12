4810 Dunsmore Avenue

Amenities

Upgrades and cleaning are done! La Crescenta has been called the Balcony of Southern California due to its peaceful atmosphere and warm charm. This large 1501 square foot home offers just that with 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms and a large enclosed back yard. Located just above Dunsmore Park you get award winning schools with a quick commute to downtown or other areas. This rental comes with it all. Washer, dryer, kitchen with appliances, fireplace, central air, 2 car garage, and a big 13195 squarefoot lot with fruit trees. Newly retiled bathroom, New sliding door, and New carpet in the hall that leads down to the three hardwood floored bedrooms. Spacious living room with a separate dining area near the kitchen provides plenty of room for relaxing and family time. Everything on the lot is included and pets are ok with a deposit. Check out this amazing property before it's gone.