Last updated June 7 2019 at 6:47 AM

4810 Dunsmore Avenue

4810 Dunsmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4810 Dunsmore Avenue, Glendale, CA 91214
Crescenta Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Upgrades and cleaning are done! La Crescenta has been called the Balcony of Southern California due to its peaceful atmosphere and warm charm. This large 1501 square foot home offers just that with 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms and a large enclosed back yard. Located just above Dunsmore Park you get award winning schools with a quick commute to downtown or other areas. This rental comes with it all. Washer, dryer, kitchen with appliances, fireplace, central air, 2 car garage, and a big 13195 squarefoot lot with fruit trees. Newly retiled bathroom, New sliding door, and New carpet in the hall that leads down to the three hardwood floored bedrooms. Spacious living room with a separate dining area near the kitchen provides plenty of room for relaxing and family time. Everything on the lot is included and pets are ok with a deposit. Check out this amazing property before it's gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4810 Dunsmore Avenue have any available units?
4810 Dunsmore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4810 Dunsmore Avenue have?
Some of 4810 Dunsmore Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4810 Dunsmore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4810 Dunsmore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4810 Dunsmore Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4810 Dunsmore Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4810 Dunsmore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4810 Dunsmore Avenue offers parking.
Does 4810 Dunsmore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4810 Dunsmore Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4810 Dunsmore Avenue have a pool?
No, 4810 Dunsmore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4810 Dunsmore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4810 Dunsmore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4810 Dunsmore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4810 Dunsmore Avenue has units with dishwashers.
