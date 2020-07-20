4730 Moore Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Move in ready! Top of a cul-de-sac above Foothill Blvd. BLUE RIBBON SCHOOLS- walking distance to Dunsmore elementary. Rosemont Middle School/Crescenta Valley H.S. 4 LARGE bedrooms (2 masters), 3 full bathrooms with double sinks in each. All custom cabinets, granite, slate floors, kohler through out bathrooms. Master Bedroom is extremely large with walk in closet + fireplace. STEAM shower, large jacuzzi tub. Gorgeous Built in closets each room. KITCHEN IS INSANE! WOLF professional range, BRAND NEW built in fridge, double ovens, built in microwave, dishwasher, built in Miele espresso machine, laundry. LIVING ROOM is extra large and has space for 2 sitting areas or sitting plus pool table/play space. There is a bar in living room with a FULL BEER KEG built in. Beer Tap, Wine fridge, kitchen aid under bar fridge. Fireplace. POOL, BRAND NEW CARPET IN KIDS ROOMS. Out door kitchEN w/Built in BBQ. Pets ok w/additional deposit.

