4730 Moore Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4730 Moore Street

4730 Moore Street · No Longer Available
Location

4730 Moore Street, Glendale, CA 91214
Crescenta Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Move in ready! Top of a cul-de-sac above Foothill Blvd. BLUE RIBBON SCHOOLS- walking distance to Dunsmore elementary. Rosemont Middle School/Crescenta Valley H.S. 4 LARGE bedrooms (2 masters), 3 full bathrooms with double sinks in each. All custom cabinets, granite, slate floors, kohler through out bathrooms. Master Bedroom is extremely large with walk in closet + fireplace. STEAM shower, large jacuzzi tub. Gorgeous Built in closets each room. KITCHEN IS INSANE! WOLF professional range, BRAND NEW built in fridge, double ovens, built in microwave, dishwasher, built in Miele espresso machine, laundry. LIVING ROOM is extra large and has space for 2 sitting areas or sitting plus pool table/play space. There is a bar in living room with a FULL BEER KEG built in. Beer Tap, Wine fridge, kitchen aid under bar fridge. Fireplace. POOL, BRAND NEW CARPET IN KIDS ROOMS. Out door kitchEN w/Built in BBQ. Pets ok w/additional deposit.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4730 Moore Street have any available units?
4730 Moore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4730 Moore Street have?
Some of 4730 Moore Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4730 Moore Street currently offering any rent specials?
4730 Moore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4730 Moore Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4730 Moore Street is pet friendly.
Does 4730 Moore Street offer parking?
Yes, 4730 Moore Street offers parking.
Does 4730 Moore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4730 Moore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4730 Moore Street have a pool?
Yes, 4730 Moore Street has a pool.
Does 4730 Moore Street have accessible units?
Yes, 4730 Moore Street has accessible units.
Does 4730 Moore Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4730 Moore Street has units with dishwashers.
