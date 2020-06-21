4308 Lowell Avenue.

Amenities

Beautifully maintained two-story home nestled in desirable Glendale/La Crescenta neighborhood. Move-in ready with a nice floor plan. The Living room has a fire place and there is a dining room next to the bright kitchen, the Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops, built in gas oven, with a spacious breakfast area and a room which can be used as an office. One of the bedrooms and bathroom is on the first floor, and the other three - including master bedroom - is on the second floor. Access from living room by sliding door leads you to the backyard and pool, PLUS a separate huge guest room with a closet, 3/4 bathroom, and a kitchenette that is suitable for in-laws/parents or guests. Two-car attached garage with circular driveway and much more.