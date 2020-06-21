All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like
4308 Lowell Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
4308 Lowell Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 10:13 AM

4308 Lowell Avenue

4308 Lowell Avenue · (818) 248-9100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4308 Lowell Avenue, Glendale, CA 91214
Crescenta Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully maintained two-story home nestled in desirable Glendale/La Crescenta neighborhood. Move-in ready with a nice floor plan. The Living room has a fire place and there is a dining room next to the bright kitchen, the Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops, built in gas oven, with a spacious breakfast area and a room which can be used as an office. One of the bedrooms and bathroom is on the first floor, and the other three - including master bedroom - is on the second floor. Access from living room by sliding door leads you to the backyard and pool, PLUS a separate huge guest room with a closet, 3/4 bathroom, and a kitchenette that is suitable for in-laws/parents or guests. Two-car attached garage with circular driveway and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4308 Lowell Avenue have any available units?
4308 Lowell Avenue has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4308 Lowell Avenue have?
Some of 4308 Lowell Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4308 Lowell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4308 Lowell Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4308 Lowell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4308 Lowell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 4308 Lowell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4308 Lowell Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4308 Lowell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4308 Lowell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4308 Lowell Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4308 Lowell Avenue has a pool.
Does 4308 Lowell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4308 Lowell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4308 Lowell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4308 Lowell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr
Glendale, CA 91203
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA 91208
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Altana
540 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Eleve
200 E Broadway
Glendale, CA 91205
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street
Glendale, CA 91204
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St
Glendale, CA 91203

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap PlacesGlendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyardVerdugo ViejoCitrus GroveTropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts