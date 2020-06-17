All apartments in Glendale
411 Caruso Avenue
411 Caruso Avenue

411 Caruso Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

411 Caruso Avenue, Glendale, CA 91210
City Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Welcome to this immaculate corner unit located in the highly coveted North Excelsior Tower at The Americana At Brand. This FULLY FURNISHED and luxurious home comes with 2 Bedroom suites and balcony with fireside and pool terrace views. Located in the heart of Glendale, minutes' drive to Downtown LA and a short elevator ride down to Americana at Brand where you will enjoy world class Restaurants and shops. The Excelsior offers modern lifestyle-one where you will enjoy limitless amenities including, a work out GYM, Swimming Pool, Lounge area, Outdoor Grill and much more. Start living in the ultimate shopping, dining and entertainment district with all the amenities and services of a 5 Star Resort. Your new smart home offers concierge service, in-room dining services from many of the restaurants at The Americana and much more. Come and Experience the high-end luxury lifestyle today! ALL furniture and appliances are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Caruso Avenue have any available units?
411 Caruso Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 Caruso Avenue have?
Some of 411 Caruso Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Caruso Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
411 Caruso Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Caruso Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 411 Caruso Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 411 Caruso Avenue offer parking?
No, 411 Caruso Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 411 Caruso Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 Caruso Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Caruso Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 411 Caruso Avenue has a pool.
Does 411 Caruso Avenue have accessible units?
No, 411 Caruso Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Caruso Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 Caruso Avenue has units with dishwashers.
