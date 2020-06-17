411 Caruso Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator gym pool bbq/grill

Welcome to this immaculate corner unit located in the highly coveted North Excelsior Tower at The Americana At Brand. This FULLY FURNISHED and luxurious home comes with 2 Bedroom suites and balcony with fireside and pool terrace views. Located in the heart of Glendale, minutes' drive to Downtown LA and a short elevator ride down to Americana at Brand where you will enjoy world class Restaurants and shops. The Excelsior offers modern lifestyle-one where you will enjoy limitless amenities including, a work out GYM, Swimming Pool, Lounge area, Outdoor Grill and much more. Start living in the ultimate shopping, dining and entertainment district with all the amenities and services of a 5 Star Resort. Your new smart home offers concierge service, in-room dining services from many of the restaurants at The Americana and much more. Come and Experience the high-end luxury lifestyle today! ALL furniture and appliances are included.