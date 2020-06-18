All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 409 Burchett St 113.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
409 Burchett St 113
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

409 Burchett St 113

409 Burchett Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

409 Burchett Street, Glendale, CA 91203
Fremont Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
1 bed condo with 25'x5' patio/balcony - Prime area - Property Id: 276004

Spacious 1 bedroom condo with 25'x5' private patio/balcony. Large, 25'x12' living room. Newer kitchen cabinets with granite countertop and appliances. Laminated and tiled flooring, Bedroom with large, wall to wall closets.
Well-maintained gated complex with pool, spa, recreation room & laundry facility. Subterranean parking spaces with storage cabinets. Prime North Glendale location. Close to restaurants, coffee shops, pharmacy, bus stop, 134 freeway, etc. and close proximity to Americana and Glendale Galleria.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276004
Property Id 276004

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5766524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Burchett St 113 have any available units?
409 Burchett St 113 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 Burchett St 113 have?
Some of 409 Burchett St 113's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Burchett St 113 currently offering any rent specials?
409 Burchett St 113 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Burchett St 113 pet-friendly?
No, 409 Burchett St 113 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 409 Burchett St 113 offer parking?
Yes, 409 Burchett St 113 offers parking.
Does 409 Burchett St 113 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Burchett St 113 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Burchett St 113 have a pool?
Yes, 409 Burchett St 113 has a pool.
Does 409 Burchett St 113 have accessible units?
No, 409 Burchett St 113 does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Burchett St 113 have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 Burchett St 113 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave
Glendale, CA 91206
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91202
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA 91208
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street
Glendale, CA 91204
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave
Glendale, CA 91202

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts