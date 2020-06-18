409 Burchett St 113

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

1 bed condo with 25'x5' patio/balcony - Prime area - Property Id: 276004



Spacious 1 bedroom condo with 25'x5' private patio/balcony. Large, 25'x12' living room. Newer kitchen cabinets with granite countertop and appliances. Laminated and tiled flooring, Bedroom with large, wall to wall closets.

Well-maintained gated complex with pool, spa, recreation room & laundry facility. Subterranean parking spaces with storage cabinets. Prime North Glendale location. Close to restaurants, coffee shops, pharmacy, bus stop, 134 freeway, etc. and close proximity to Americana and Glendale Galleria.

No Dogs Allowed



