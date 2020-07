Amenities

Tastefully remodeled one bedroom one bath front unit of a Triplex-available now best location in Glendale, walking distance to Americana, shopping centers and restaurants. Everything's been redone! Recessed lighting, open kitchen and living space, new kitchen w/ granite counter tops, nice big size bedroom. A/C heat & cold and one parking space. Sorry NO pets. It is available now! Tenant pays for, gas, electricity, internet & dish.