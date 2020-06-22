400 Cameron Place

Amenities

This Spacious Condo is Beautifully Located In Prime Rossmoyne Neighborhood. 2 beds 2 baths 2nd floor front corner unit features open floor plan, bright and full of light Living and dining areas, private large patios, with Glendale mountain views, hardwood floors throughout the unit, high ceilings with recessed lighting, washer/dryer, beautifully remodeled kitchen has custom cherry cabinets, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances & tile flooring, lots of windows to provide ample amount of natural light. 2 parking spaces in the secure subterranean garage. Please cal 323.663.2222 for more information.