Glendale, CA
3817 Santa Carlotta St
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

3817 Santa Carlotta St

3817 Santa Carlotta Street · No Longer Available
Glendale
Cheap Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

3817 Santa Carlotta Street, Glendale, CA 91214
Crescenta Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
La Crescenta 3BR w/ Pool - This updated and well-maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath house offers a pool and mountain views of the Crescenta Valley. Located in a quiet and desirable area of La Crescenta, this home is just a short walk from Dunsmore Elementary and Dunsmore Park. Features include an open and bright layout, updated master bath, new HVAC, hardwood floors, new carpet in the family room, new refrigerator, new washer/dryer, and a pool with a removable child safety gate perfect for entertaining. There is also a two-car garage plus plenty of street parking available. Come check out this beautiful home while it lasts!

GPM
REALTOR - CA DRE 01995788

(RLNE4993281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3817 Santa Carlotta St have any available units?
3817 Santa Carlotta St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3817 Santa Carlotta St have?
Some of 3817 Santa Carlotta St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3817 Santa Carlotta St currently offering any rent specials?
3817 Santa Carlotta St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 Santa Carlotta St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3817 Santa Carlotta St is pet friendly.
Does 3817 Santa Carlotta St offer parking?
Yes, 3817 Santa Carlotta St offers parking.
Does 3817 Santa Carlotta St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3817 Santa Carlotta St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 Santa Carlotta St have a pool?
Yes, 3817 Santa Carlotta St has a pool.
Does 3817 Santa Carlotta St have accessible units?
No, 3817 Santa Carlotta St does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 Santa Carlotta St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3817 Santa Carlotta St does not have units with dishwashers.
