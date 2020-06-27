3810 Lockerbie Lane

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Up a long private drive awaits a wonderful sleek mid-century in the popular Whiting Woods areas of North Glendale with its Blue Ribbon Schools. Its private setting, gives the feeling of seclusion and peace. This 3 bedoom beauty with 1 3/4 baths comes complete with a spacious open living and dining area, family room, 2 fireplaces, & eating bar & a pool. Also Included is a built in stovetop, double ovens, dishwasher, refrigerator,newer flooring & windows, double car garage with abundant parking area and wooded natural landscaping.