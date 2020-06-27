All apartments in Glendale
Last updated February 5 2020 at 2:51 PM

3810 Lockerbie Lane

3810 Lockerbie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3810 Lockerbie Lane, Glendale, CA 91208
Whiting Woods

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Up a long private drive awaits a wonderful sleek mid-century in the popular Whiting Woods areas of North Glendale with its Blue Ribbon Schools. Its private setting, gives the feeling of seclusion and peace. This 3 bedoom beauty with 1 3/4 baths comes complete with a spacious open living and dining area, family room, 2 fireplaces, & eating bar & a pool. Also Included is a built in stovetop, double ovens, dishwasher, refrigerator,newer flooring & windows, double car garage with abundant parking area and wooded natural landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 Lockerbie Lane have any available units?
3810 Lockerbie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3810 Lockerbie Lane have?
Some of 3810 Lockerbie Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3810 Lockerbie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3810 Lockerbie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 Lockerbie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3810 Lockerbie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 3810 Lockerbie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3810 Lockerbie Lane offers parking.
Does 3810 Lockerbie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3810 Lockerbie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 Lockerbie Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3810 Lockerbie Lane has a pool.
Does 3810 Lockerbie Lane have accessible units?
No, 3810 Lockerbie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 Lockerbie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3810 Lockerbie Lane has units with dishwashers.
