Glendale, CA
376 West LEXINGTON Drive
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:49 PM

376 West LEXINGTON Drive

376 W Lexington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

376 W Lexington Drive, Glendale, CA 91203
Vineyard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This Wonderful 1913 California Craftsman Bungalow sits on a corner lot a couple of blocks from Downtown Glendale, The Galleria and The Americana. This incredible home has been lovingly remodeled & exquisitely re-done keeping the charm & character of the original home intact. As you enter the home a grand living room invites you into an era of history & classic style. There are 3 ample sized bedrooms & 2 bathrooms, built-in bookcases and a large formal dining room. The kitchen has a separate room for a full size washer & dryer and there are 2 bathrooms all with new counter tops are updated beautifully with modern appliances. Updates to the plumbing, electrical, paint, tank less water heater, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, new side brick walkway, central air & heat, new porcelain tile on the front & side porches & a new fence. In the private gated driveway is a 2 car covered carport. Lovely landscaped garden features a pergola. Don't miss this wonderful opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 376 West LEXINGTON Drive have any available units?
376 West LEXINGTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 376 West LEXINGTON Drive have?
Some of 376 West LEXINGTON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 376 West LEXINGTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
376 West LEXINGTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 376 West LEXINGTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 376 West LEXINGTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 376 West LEXINGTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 376 West LEXINGTON Drive offers parking.
Does 376 West LEXINGTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 376 West LEXINGTON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 376 West LEXINGTON Drive have a pool?
No, 376 West LEXINGTON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 376 West LEXINGTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 376 West LEXINGTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 376 West LEXINGTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 376 West LEXINGTON Drive has units with dishwashers.
