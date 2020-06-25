376 West LEXINGTON Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

This Wonderful 1913 California Craftsman Bungalow sits on a corner lot a couple of blocks from Downtown Glendale, The Galleria and The Americana. This incredible home has been lovingly remodeled & exquisitely re-done keeping the charm & character of the original home intact. As you enter the home a grand living room invites you into an era of history & classic style. There are 3 ample sized bedrooms & 2 bathrooms, built-in bookcases and a large formal dining room. The kitchen has a separate room for a full size washer & dryer and there are 2 bathrooms all with new counter tops are updated beautifully with modern appliances. Updates to the plumbing, electrical, paint, tank less water heater, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, new side brick walkway, central air & heat, new porcelain tile on the front & side porches & a new fence. In the private gated driveway is a 2 car covered carport. Lovely landscaped garden features a pergola. Don't miss this wonderful opportunity.