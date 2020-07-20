All apartments in Glendale
Last updated May 16 2019 at 7:10 PM

3723 Ramsdell Avenue

3723 Ramsdell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3723 Ramsdell Avenue, Glendale, CA 91214
Montrose Verdugo City

Amenities

pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Live in Luxury in this fully furnished home!Available for a Short Term lease or longer.Hidden behind gates this private estate is nestled on a 30,000sq.ft. Lot. Resort style living at its finest! A salt water pool w/waterfalls & stone accented spa can give anyone relief after a long stressful day.The outdoor entertaining area includes a stone barbecue & bar area. Lease includes 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath main home with a family room,formal living room & open kitchen area.Separate is an artist studio with 1/2 bath overlooking the picturesque pool & yard.The master suite is a retreat with fireplace,views of the pool en-suite bathroom with hand honed marble from Spain,dual vanities,heated floors,a spa tub & separate shower with its own retractable skylight.Property is close to DTLA,Studios & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3723 Ramsdell Avenue have any available units?
3723 Ramsdell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3723 Ramsdell Avenue have?
Some of 3723 Ramsdell Avenue's amenities include pool, hot tub, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3723 Ramsdell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3723 Ramsdell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3723 Ramsdell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3723 Ramsdell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 3723 Ramsdell Avenue offer parking?
No, 3723 Ramsdell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3723 Ramsdell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3723 Ramsdell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3723 Ramsdell Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3723 Ramsdell Avenue has a pool.
Does 3723 Ramsdell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3723 Ramsdell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3723 Ramsdell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3723 Ramsdell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
