3723 Ramsdell Avenue

Live in Luxury in this fully furnished home!Available for a Short Term lease or longer.Hidden behind gates this private estate is nestled on a 30,000sq.ft. Lot. Resort style living at its finest! A salt water pool w/waterfalls & stone accented spa can give anyone relief after a long stressful day.The outdoor entertaining area includes a stone barbecue & bar area. Lease includes 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath main home with a family room,formal living room & open kitchen area.Separate is an artist studio with 1/2 bath overlooking the picturesque pool & yard.The master suite is a retreat with fireplace,views of the pool en-suite bathroom with hand honed marble from Spain,dual vanities,heated floors,a spa tub & separate shower with its own retractable skylight.Property is close to DTLA,Studios & more!