3716 Pontiac Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Be the first to lease this newly remodeled family home in La Crescenta. Nestled up in \'\'The Balcony of Southern California,\'\' this 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home has all you need. Located close to Dunsmore Park you get award-winning Blue Ribbon schools with a quick commute to downtown and both the San Fernando Valley and San Gabriel Valley. Move-in ready with a completely remodeled kitchen featuring granite counters, new appliances, self-closing cabinets, and tile backsplash. Also has new central AC, refinished hardwood floors throughout, new interior paint, dual pane windows, newly re-glazed tile and bathtub in the bathroom, and more. There is plenty of parking with a two car garage and driveway parking. The backyard is fully enclosed and has a large patio area for entertaining guests. Come check out this amazing property before it\'s gone.