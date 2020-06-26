All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 3716 Pontiac Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
3716 Pontiac Street
Last updated July 12 2019 at 4:43 AM

3716 Pontiac Street

3716 Pontiac Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3716 Pontiac Street, Glendale, CA 91214
Crescenta Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Be the first to lease this newly remodeled family home in La Crescenta. Nestled up in \'\'The Balcony of Southern California,\'\' this 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home has all you need. Located close to Dunsmore Park you get award-winning Blue Ribbon schools with a quick commute to downtown and both the San Fernando Valley and San Gabriel Valley. Move-in ready with a completely remodeled kitchen featuring granite counters, new appliances, self-closing cabinets, and tile backsplash. Also has new central AC, refinished hardwood floors throughout, new interior paint, dual pane windows, newly re-glazed tile and bathtub in the bathroom, and more. There is plenty of parking with a two car garage and driveway parking. The backyard is fully enclosed and has a large patio area for entertaining guests. Come check out this amazing property before it\'s gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3716 Pontiac Street have any available units?
3716 Pontiac Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3716 Pontiac Street have?
Some of 3716 Pontiac Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3716 Pontiac Street currently offering any rent specials?
3716 Pontiac Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3716 Pontiac Street pet-friendly?
No, 3716 Pontiac Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 3716 Pontiac Street offer parking?
Yes, 3716 Pontiac Street offers parking.
Does 3716 Pontiac Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3716 Pontiac Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3716 Pontiac Street have a pool?
No, 3716 Pontiac Street does not have a pool.
Does 3716 Pontiac Street have accessible units?
No, 3716 Pontiac Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3716 Pontiac Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3716 Pontiac Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave
Glendale, CA 91206
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Altana
540 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Eleve
200 E Broadway
Glendale, CA 91205
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street
Glendale, CA 91204
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd
Glendale, CA 91204
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St
Glendale, CA 91203
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave
Glendale, CA 91202

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts