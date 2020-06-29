All apartments in Glendale
3708 El Caminito
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3708 El Caminito

3708 El Caminito Street · No Longer Available
Glendale
Location

3708 El Caminito Street, Glendale, CA 91214
Crescenta Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic 3 bedroom home for lease in beautiful La Crescenta above Foothill Blvd, very close to award winning Dunsmore Elementary school! This home is light and bright with dual pane windows, central heat and air, and a nice back yard. There is a living room, a large bonus room that overlooks the yard, a kitchen with family room and fireplace, and an attached 2-car garage. There is a laundry room for a stackable washer and dryer, there are hardwood, tile, and vinyl floors throughout. There are mountain views, a fantastic neighborhood, and this home is ready for immediate move in. Owner will consider longer lease if desired, and small pets are negotiable with a pet fee or pet deposit. This one is fantastic, come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

