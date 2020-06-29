3708 El Caminito

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fantastic 3 bedroom home for lease in beautiful La Crescenta above Foothill Blvd, very close to award winning Dunsmore Elementary school! This home is light and bright with dual pane windows, central heat and air, and a nice back yard. There is a living room, a large bonus room that overlooks the yard, a kitchen with family room and fireplace, and an attached 2-car garage. There is a laundry room for a stackable washer and dryer, there are hardwood, tile, and vinyl floors throughout. There are mountain views, a fantastic neighborhood, and this home is ready for immediate move in. Owner will consider longer lease if desired, and small pets are negotiable with a pet fee or pet deposit. This one is fantastic, come see it today!