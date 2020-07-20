All apartments in Glendale
3704 El Moreno Street

Location

3704 El Moreno Street, Glendale, CA 91214
Crescenta Highlands

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Located far above Foothill in the Crescenta Highlands, a highly desirable La Crescenta neighborhood. An incredibly remodeled home with nothing spared! New roof, new Central AC, heating & ducts, new landscaping & sprinkler system. Inside this lovely home, there are brand new kitchen cabinets, counters & appliances, three elegant bathrooms with new fixtures, recessed LED lighting throughout & a resurfaced modern fireplace. The pool equipment & systems were replaced, there is copper plumbing throughout the house & all the windows are double pane for quiet & privacy. A fabulously inviting pool with views to enjoy or to share...Located in the highly sought after La Crescenta school district, close to restaurants, shops & transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3704 El Moreno Street have any available units?
3704 El Moreno Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3704 El Moreno Street have?
Some of 3704 El Moreno Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3704 El Moreno Street currently offering any rent specials?
3704 El Moreno Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3704 El Moreno Street pet-friendly?
No, 3704 El Moreno Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 3704 El Moreno Street offer parking?
No, 3704 El Moreno Street does not offer parking.
Does 3704 El Moreno Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3704 El Moreno Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3704 El Moreno Street have a pool?
Yes, 3704 El Moreno Street has a pool.
Does 3704 El Moreno Street have accessible units?
No, 3704 El Moreno Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3704 El Moreno Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3704 El Moreno Street has units with dishwashers.
