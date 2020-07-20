3704 El Moreno Street

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Located far above Foothill in the Crescenta Highlands, a highly desirable La Crescenta neighborhood. An incredibly remodeled home with nothing spared! New roof, new Central AC, heating & ducts, new landscaping & sprinkler system. Inside this lovely home, there are brand new kitchen cabinets, counters & appliances, three elegant bathrooms with new fixtures, recessed LED lighting throughout & a resurfaced modern fireplace. The pool equipment & systems were replaced, there is copper plumbing throughout the house & all the windows are double pane for quiet & privacy. A fabulously inviting pool with views to enjoy or to share...Located in the highly sought after La Crescenta school district, close to restaurants, shops & transportation.