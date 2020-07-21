All apartments in Glendale
3700 Santa Carlotta Street

3700 Santa Carlotta Street · No Longer Available
Location

3700 Santa Carlotta Street, Glendale, CA 91214
Crescenta Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Distinctive Crescenta Highlands Home located above Foothill Boulevard, in close proximity to award winning schools. This beautiful property is located on a large corner lot. After recent renovations, this home comes equipped with a newer roof, newer windows, a newer air conditioner, and a freshly painted exterior. Upon entering, the formal entry leads to a sizable living room with a fireplace and hardwood flooring. The formal dining room, also containing hardwood flooring, is furnished with a built in cabinet and a lovely bay window. The kitchen contains granite counters, ample cabinets, stainless steel appliances including a Monogram Sub Zero refrigerator, a double oven, trash compactor, a center island and a lovely garden window. There are two large downstairs bedrooms, one of which can alternately be used as a family room. Upstairs the master suite is complete with vaulted ceilings, two large walk in closets, a "pot belly" style fireplace, a balcony, and beautiful views of the San Gabriel Mountains. The large master bath is equipped with many cabinets and a tile shower. The beautiful backyard contains a large wood deck and a separate BBQ area perfect for entertaining. This versatile home also includes a large basement, that would make a great wine cellar and a central vacuum system. Lastly the property contains a detached garage, that could easily be converted to a guest unit or an art studio.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 Santa Carlotta Street have any available units?
3700 Santa Carlotta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3700 Santa Carlotta Street have?
Some of 3700 Santa Carlotta Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 Santa Carlotta Street currently offering any rent specials?
3700 Santa Carlotta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 Santa Carlotta Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3700 Santa Carlotta Street is pet friendly.
Does 3700 Santa Carlotta Street offer parking?
Yes, 3700 Santa Carlotta Street offers parking.
Does 3700 Santa Carlotta Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3700 Santa Carlotta Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 Santa Carlotta Street have a pool?
No, 3700 Santa Carlotta Street does not have a pool.
Does 3700 Santa Carlotta Street have accessible units?
No, 3700 Santa Carlotta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 Santa Carlotta Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3700 Santa Carlotta Street has units with dishwashers.
