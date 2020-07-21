3700 Santa Carlotta Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Distinctive Crescenta Highlands Home located above Foothill Boulevard, in close proximity to award winning schools. This beautiful property is located on a large corner lot. After recent renovations, this home comes equipped with a newer roof, newer windows, a newer air conditioner, and a freshly painted exterior. Upon entering, the formal entry leads to a sizable living room with a fireplace and hardwood flooring. The formal dining room, also containing hardwood flooring, is furnished with a built in cabinet and a lovely bay window. The kitchen contains granite counters, ample cabinets, stainless steel appliances including a Monogram Sub Zero refrigerator, a double oven, trash compactor, a center island and a lovely garden window. There are two large downstairs bedrooms, one of which can alternately be used as a family room. Upstairs the master suite is complete with vaulted ceilings, two large walk in closets, a "pot belly" style fireplace, a balcony, and beautiful views of the San Gabriel Mountains. The large master bath is equipped with many cabinets and a tile shower. The beautiful backyard contains a large wood deck and a separate BBQ area perfect for entertaining. This versatile home also includes a large basement, that would make a great wine cellar and a central vacuum system. Lastly the property contains a detached garage, that could easily be converted to a guest unit or an art studio.

