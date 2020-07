Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Cozy Glendale Townhouse - Cozy multi-story two bedrooms three bathroom townhouse with refrigerator, washer/ dryer with subterranean gated parking. The townhouse is 900 square feet with hardwood flooring in the living room and carpet in the bedrooms. Both bedrooms are upstairs with their own private restrooms. The condo is located on a quiet street and in close proximity to the Glendale Galleria and The Americana.



(RLNE3758634)