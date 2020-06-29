356 W California Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking

Spacious, first-floor front unit in well-maintained complex located in the Glendale City center, close to Restaurants, Shopping, entertainment and transportation. This lovely renovated condo offers 2 good size Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, elegant living room with large dining area for formal dining and a big balcony off the living room that faces a quiet street. Kitchen has been recently renovated featuring stainless steel appliances, granite counters, custom cabinetry. All appliances are included in the lease. Unit offers inside washer and dryer closet, 2 parking spaces side by side and a storage bin. The beautiful courtyard area - great for relaxing, reading the paper or visiting with friends. There is an elevator in the building.