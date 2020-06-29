All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 356 W California Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
356 W California Avenue
Last updated March 1 2020 at 1:08 AM

356 W California Avenue

356 West California Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Vineyard
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

356 West California Avenue, Glendale, CA 91203
Vineyard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
Spacious, first-floor front unit in well-maintained complex located in the Glendale City center, close to Restaurants, Shopping, entertainment and transportation. This lovely renovated condo offers 2 good size Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, elegant living room with large dining area for formal dining and a big balcony off the living room that faces a quiet street. Kitchen has been recently renovated featuring stainless steel appliances, granite counters, custom cabinetry. All appliances are included in the lease. Unit offers inside washer and dryer closet, 2 parking spaces side by side and a storage bin. The beautiful courtyard area - great for relaxing, reading the paper or visiting with friends. There is an elevator in the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 356 W California Avenue have any available units?
356 W California Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 356 W California Avenue have?
Some of 356 W California Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 356 W California Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
356 W California Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 356 W California Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 356 W California Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 356 W California Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 356 W California Avenue offers parking.
Does 356 W California Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 356 W California Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 356 W California Avenue have a pool?
No, 356 W California Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 356 W California Avenue have accessible units?
No, 356 W California Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 356 W California Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 356 W California Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legacy at Westglen
1151 Sonora Ave
Glendale, CA 91201
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr
Glendale, CA 91203
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91202
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA 91208
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave
Glendale, CA 91204
Eleve
200 E Broadway
Glendale, CA 91205
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street
Glendale, CA 91204
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd
Glendale, CA 91204

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts