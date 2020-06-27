All apartments in Glendale
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
3540 Fairchild St
3540 Fairchild St

3540 Fairchild Street · No Longer Available
Location

3540 Fairchild Street, Glendale, CA 91214
Crescenta Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Well maintained comfortable family home in the Crescenta Highlands. Two bedrooms and one bath. Newer carpet and paint. Brand new Central Heat and Air Conditioning. Newer electrical, plumbing, and roof. Newer double payne windows. Newer electrical fixtures, switches and outlets, floor tile, bathroom sink/cabinets, shower/tub and commode. Mountain view can be seen from Kitchen, Dinning Room, Bedroom and from large backyard and covered patio. Sprinklers front and back. Covered patio off of kitchen. Kitchen has double sink, garbage disposal, new faucet and dishwasher. No pets allowed. Hurry, this will lease quickly.

(RLNE4989938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3540 Fairchild St have any available units?
3540 Fairchild St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3540 Fairchild St have?
Some of 3540 Fairchild St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3540 Fairchild St currently offering any rent specials?
3540 Fairchild St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3540 Fairchild St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3540 Fairchild St is pet friendly.
Does 3540 Fairchild St offer parking?
Yes, 3540 Fairchild St offers parking.
Does 3540 Fairchild St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3540 Fairchild St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3540 Fairchild St have a pool?
No, 3540 Fairchild St does not have a pool.
Does 3540 Fairchild St have accessible units?
No, 3540 Fairchild St does not have accessible units.
Does 3540 Fairchild St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3540 Fairchild St has units with dishwashers.
