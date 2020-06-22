All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 352 W Lexington Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
352 W Lexington Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

352 W Lexington Drive

352 E Lexington Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Vineyard
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

352 E Lexington Dr, Glendale, CA 91203
Vineyard

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Contemporary styled building in Glendale offers a fabulous Condo for Lease! With a Modern Appeal this upscale unit features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms! The first floor presents an open floor-plan with gorgeous flooring, crown and baseboard moldings, smooth ceilings equipped with recessed lighting, Central A/C and heating, an in-unit laundry area, guest bath and a beautifully crafted fireplace in the living room, perfect for colder nights! Cozy dining area with a bay window paves the way into a bright kitchen with granite counter-tops, tile back-splash, stainless steel appliances, an eat in kitchen area and double glass doors that lead outside to the patio! The second floor features the bedrooms, bright and spacious with mirrored closets One of which is a Master bedroom complete with a private bath! Centrally located near Porto's Bakery & Caf, Trader Joes, Americana at Brand and the Glendale Galleria!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 352 W Lexington Drive have any available units?
352 W Lexington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 352 W Lexington Drive have?
Some of 352 W Lexington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 352 W Lexington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
352 W Lexington Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 352 W Lexington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 352 W Lexington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 352 W Lexington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 352 W Lexington Drive does offer parking.
Does 352 W Lexington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 352 W Lexington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 352 W Lexington Drive have a pool?
No, 352 W Lexington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 352 W Lexington Drive have accessible units?
No, 352 W Lexington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 352 W Lexington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 352 W Lexington Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave
Glendale, CA 91206
Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway
Glendale, CA 92104
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr
Glendale, CA 91203
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd
Glendale, CA 91204
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave
Glendale, CA 91202

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts