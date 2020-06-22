352 W Lexington Drive

Amenities

Charming Contemporary styled building in Glendale offers a fabulous Condo for Lease! With a Modern Appeal this upscale unit features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms! The first floor presents an open floor-plan with gorgeous flooring, crown and baseboard moldings, smooth ceilings equipped with recessed lighting, Central A/C and heating, an in-unit laundry area, guest bath and a beautifully crafted fireplace in the living room, perfect for colder nights! Cozy dining area with a bay window paves the way into a bright kitchen with granite counter-tops, tile back-splash, stainless steel appliances, an eat in kitchen area and double glass doors that lead outside to the patio! The second floor features the bedrooms, bright and spacious with mirrored closets One of which is a Master bedroom complete with a private bath! Centrally located near Porto's Bakery & Caf, Trader Joes, Americana at Brand and the Glendale Galleria!