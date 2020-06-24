All apartments in Glendale
3448 Buena Vista Avenue

Location

3448 Buena Vista Avenue, Glendale, CA 91208
Sparr Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A beautiful Pride of Ownership character home in the heart of the sought after Sparr Heights neighborhood. These artistic Owners have lovingly preserved the original character while updating throughout the three bedroom and two bath design. The entry opens to a warm living room with hardwood floors, a high barreled ceiling, and a fireplace with Batchelder tile. The large dining room is formal as well for elegant entertaining. The kitchen was updated for the resident chef with stainless counter tops, tile flooring, and stainless appliances. The master suite enjoys its own new master bath. The large rear grounds offer wonderful outdoor entertaining space under the canopy of a mature tree. There is also new HVAC, updated plumbing, laundry, an extra walk-in storage closet, a detached garage, the award-winning schools of this neighborhood, and the short strolls to restaurants and shopping in Montrose.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3448 Buena Vista Avenue have any available units?
3448 Buena Vista Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3448 Buena Vista Avenue have?
Some of 3448 Buena Vista Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3448 Buena Vista Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3448 Buena Vista Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3448 Buena Vista Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3448 Buena Vista Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 3448 Buena Vista Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3448 Buena Vista Avenue offers parking.
Does 3448 Buena Vista Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3448 Buena Vista Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3448 Buena Vista Avenue have a pool?
No, 3448 Buena Vista Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3448 Buena Vista Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3448 Buena Vista Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3448 Buena Vista Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3448 Buena Vista Avenue has units with dishwashers.
