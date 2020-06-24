3448 Buena Vista Avenue

Amenities

A beautiful Pride of Ownership character home in the heart of the sought after Sparr Heights neighborhood. These artistic Owners have lovingly preserved the original character while updating throughout the three bedroom and two bath design. The entry opens to a warm living room with hardwood floors, a high barreled ceiling, and a fireplace with Batchelder tile. The large dining room is formal as well for elegant entertaining. The kitchen was updated for the resident chef with stainless counter tops, tile flooring, and stainless appliances. The master suite enjoys its own new master bath. The large rear grounds offer wonderful outdoor entertaining space under the canopy of a mature tree. There is also new HVAC, updated plumbing, laundry, an extra walk-in storage closet, a detached garage, the award-winning schools of this neighborhood, and the short strolls to restaurants and shopping in Montrose.