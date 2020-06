Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Price Improvement! Top floor unit in South Glendale near the Americana at Brand and the Galleria. Freshly painted throughout with new laminate flooring in bedrooms and master bathroom. Unit has laminate flooring throughout. Bathrooms have new tub/shower enclosures and light/fan fixtures. Gated covered parking and community laundry on ground floor. 2 assigned parking spaces. Landlord pays for water, trash and gardener. Sorry, no pets allowed.