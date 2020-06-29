All apartments in Glendale
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:22 AM

336 W Lexington Drive

336 West Lexington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

336 West Lexington Drive, Glendale, CA 91203
Vineyard

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The perfect place to lease! Located in a very popular area in Glendale resides a charming home for lease with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and approximately 1,670-SqFt of living space with a great floor plan. Beautiful upgrades throughout with formal entry, huge living room with fireplace, family room, attached garage and great curb appeal. This lovely home has lots of natural light with skylights and recessed lighting, wood and tile flooring and much more! The charming kitchen features sleek countertops with mosaic backsplash, top of the line stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar! Good size bedrooms with ample closet space. The back yard has a freshly manicured lawn with lots of privacy! Covered patio, perfect for al fresco dining and outdoor entertainment. Property has central AC, laundry inside the garage, tons of storage space and is available furnished!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 W Lexington Drive have any available units?
336 W Lexington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 336 W Lexington Drive have?
Some of 336 W Lexington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 W Lexington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
336 W Lexington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 W Lexington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 336 W Lexington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 336 W Lexington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 336 W Lexington Drive offers parking.
Does 336 W Lexington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 W Lexington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 W Lexington Drive have a pool?
No, 336 W Lexington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 336 W Lexington Drive have accessible units?
No, 336 W Lexington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 336 W Lexington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 336 W Lexington Drive has units with dishwashers.
