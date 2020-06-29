336 W Lexington Drive

Amenities

The perfect place to lease! Located in a very popular area in Glendale resides a charming home for lease with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and approximately 1,670-SqFt of living space with a great floor plan. Beautiful upgrades throughout with formal entry, huge living room with fireplace, family room, attached garage and great curb appeal. This lovely home has lots of natural light with skylights and recessed lighting, wood and tile flooring and much more! The charming kitchen features sleek countertops with mosaic backsplash, top of the line stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar! Good size bedrooms with ample closet space. The back yard has a freshly manicured lawn with lots of privacy! Covered patio, perfect for al fresco dining and outdoor entertainment. Property has central AC, laundry inside the garage, tons of storage space and is available furnished!