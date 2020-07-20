3354 Mills Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Located on a corner lot in La Crescenta resides a picturesque home of 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms for lease. Lush landscaping surrounds the property creating a nice private space for you & your family. A wonderful spacious floor-plan of 1,940-SqFt of living space with sleek wood flooring & baseboard moldings throughout the main areas of the home. Other details in the home include double pane windows with plantation shutters & soaring ceilings equipped with recessed lighting. Gather with your guests in the living room or unwind in the family room nestled under a high vaulted ceiling, featuring a built-in entertainment center, a fireplace, as well as skylight windows & sliding glass doors that lead outside. The gourmet kitchen presents high end custom cabinets with built-in appliances, granite counter-tops, decorative tile back-splash & bar stool seating for an additional dining option. There is a Master bedroom that is perfect for retreating after a long day it's a spacious room with skylight windows, a large walk-in closet & a private bathroom with dual vanities & a soaking tub. There is a detached 2 -car garage & a massive front yard that is perfect for outdoor seating & relaxing. This home is near a park, just minutes away from popular dining & schools!