Glendale, CA
3354 Mills Avenue
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:23 PM

3354 Mills Avenue

3354 Mills Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3354 Mills Avenue, Glendale, CA 91214
Crescenta Highlands

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located on a corner lot in La Crescenta resides a picturesque home of 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms for lease. Lush landscaping surrounds the property creating a nice private space for you & your family. A wonderful spacious floor-plan of 1,940-SqFt of living space with sleek wood flooring & baseboard moldings throughout the main areas of the home. Other details in the home include double pane windows with plantation shutters & soaring ceilings equipped with recessed lighting. Gather with your guests in the living room or unwind in the family room nestled under a high vaulted ceiling, featuring a built-in entertainment center, a fireplace, as well as skylight windows & sliding glass doors that lead outside. The gourmet kitchen presents high end custom cabinets with built-in appliances, granite counter-tops, decorative tile back-splash & bar stool seating for an additional dining option. There is a Master bedroom that is perfect for retreating after a long day it's a spacious room with skylight windows, a large walk-in closet & a private bathroom with dual vanities & a soaking tub. There is a detached 2 -car garage & a massive front yard that is perfect for outdoor seating & relaxing. This home is near a park, just minutes away from popular dining & schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3354 Mills Avenue have any available units?
3354 Mills Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3354 Mills Avenue have?
Some of 3354 Mills Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3354 Mills Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3354 Mills Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3354 Mills Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3354 Mills Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 3354 Mills Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3354 Mills Avenue offers parking.
Does 3354 Mills Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3354 Mills Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3354 Mills Avenue have a pool?
No, 3354 Mills Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3354 Mills Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3354 Mills Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3354 Mills Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3354 Mills Avenue has units with dishwashers.
