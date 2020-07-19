All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3352 Encinal Avenue

3352 Encinal Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3352 Encinal Avenue, Glendale, CA 91214
Crescenta Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
fire pit
garage
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house in desirable are of La Crescenta - Liz will show this property on Mondays from 4:30-5pm

Charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in desirable area of La Crescenta. Recessed lighting in living room, hardwood & ceramic tile flooring, a wood burning fireplace, laundry hook ups, gas range, central AC & heat, ceiling fans in both bedrooms, fire pit on the outdoor patio and a detached 2 car garage. Gardener is included. Sorry, no pets.

To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call
818-629-1779 from your smartphone."

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2543003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3352 Encinal Avenue have any available units?
3352 Encinal Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3352 Encinal Avenue have?
Some of 3352 Encinal Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3352 Encinal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3352 Encinal Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3352 Encinal Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3352 Encinal Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 3352 Encinal Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3352 Encinal Avenue offers parking.
Does 3352 Encinal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3352 Encinal Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3352 Encinal Avenue have a pool?
No, 3352 Encinal Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3352 Encinal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3352 Encinal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3352 Encinal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3352 Encinal Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
