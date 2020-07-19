3352 Encinal Avenue

Amenities
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in desirable area of La Crescenta. Recessed lighting in living room, hardwood & ceramic tile flooring, a wood burning fireplace, laundry hook ups, gas range, central AC & heat, ceiling fans in both bedrooms, fire pit on the outdoor patio and a detached 2 car garage. Gardener is included. Sorry, no pets.
To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call
818-629-1779 from your smartphone."
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2543003)