3352 Encinal Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage air conditioning ceiling fan fire pit

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities fire pit garage

Charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house in desirable are of La Crescenta - Liz will show this property on Mondays from 4:30-5pm



Charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in desirable area of La Crescenta. Recessed lighting in living room, hardwood & ceramic tile flooring, a wood burning fireplace, laundry hook ups, gas range, central AC & heat, ceiling fans in both bedrooms, fire pit on the outdoor patio and a detached 2 car garage. Gardener is included. Sorry, no pets.



To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call

818-629-1779 from your smartphone."



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2543003)