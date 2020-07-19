All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 3350 Santa Carlotta Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
3350 Santa Carlotta Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3350 Santa Carlotta Street

3350 Santa Carlotta Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3350 Santa Carlotta Street, Glendale, CA 91214
Crescenta Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stately Home with Mountain Views - Spacious La Crescenta home 4BD/3BA perfect to call home. Large living area with mountain view and exposed stone fireplace and classic wooden mantle opens to cedar deck with retractable canopy. Separate Family or Dining room with exposed brick fireplace adjoining kitchen and breakfast area. Kitchen has pass-thru window. Refrigerator, built-in stove, microwave and dishwasher included. Spacious Master Bedroom with 3/4 Bathroom; 2 Bedrooms adjacent to full Bathroom. 4th bedroom suitable as home office and is adjacent to 1/2 bathroom. Laundry room equipped with washer and dryer. 2-car attached Garage has lofted storage area and Tinkerer's Workbench. Front yard landscape reminiscent of California desert. Backyard lined with brick and pavement and enclosed with contemporary cedar fence. Storage area under deck possible. Utilities not included. Corner Lot. First Month's Rent and Security Deposit required upon move-in. Rental application, proof of income and credit report required to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3350 Santa Carlotta Street have any available units?
3350 Santa Carlotta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3350 Santa Carlotta Street have?
Some of 3350 Santa Carlotta Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3350 Santa Carlotta Street currently offering any rent specials?
3350 Santa Carlotta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3350 Santa Carlotta Street pet-friendly?
No, 3350 Santa Carlotta Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 3350 Santa Carlotta Street offer parking?
Yes, 3350 Santa Carlotta Street offers parking.
Does 3350 Santa Carlotta Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3350 Santa Carlotta Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3350 Santa Carlotta Street have a pool?
No, 3350 Santa Carlotta Street does not have a pool.
Does 3350 Santa Carlotta Street have accessible units?
No, 3350 Santa Carlotta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3350 Santa Carlotta Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3350 Santa Carlotta Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave
Glendale, CA 91206
Legacy at Westglen
1151 Sonora Ave
Glendale, CA 91201
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Brand
120 W Wilson Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The LINK
3909 San Fernando Road
Glendale, CA 91204
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street
Glendale, CA 91204
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd
Glendale, CA 91204

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Cheap PlacesGlendale Dog Friendly Apartments
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoTropico
GrandviewVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts