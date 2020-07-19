3350 Santa Carlotta Street

Amenities

Stately Home with Mountain Views - Spacious La Crescenta home 4BD/3BA perfect to call home. Large living area with mountain view and exposed stone fireplace and classic wooden mantle opens to cedar deck with retractable canopy. Separate Family or Dining room with exposed brick fireplace adjoining kitchen and breakfast area. Kitchen has pass-thru window. Refrigerator, built-in stove, microwave and dishwasher included. Spacious Master Bedroom with 3/4 Bathroom; 2 Bedrooms adjacent to full Bathroom. 4th bedroom suitable as home office and is adjacent to 1/2 bathroom. Laundry room equipped with washer and dryer. 2-car attached Garage has lofted storage area and Tinkerer's Workbench. Front yard landscape reminiscent of California desert. Backyard lined with brick and pavement and enclosed with contemporary cedar fence. Storage area under deck possible. Utilities not included. Corner Lot. First Month's Rent and Security Deposit required upon move-in. Rental application, proof of income and credit report required to apply.