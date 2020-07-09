3322 Downing Avenue

Amenities

This spacious move-in-condition, 1 bedroom w/ceiling fan, 1 bathroom unit is located in the beautiful Sparr Heights area. Features include: inviting open floor plan, new gourmet kitchen w/breakfast area that's been tastefully remodeled, new kitchen cabinets and pantry, granite counter top with new stove, new ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom, Hardwood floor.Walking distance to Fremont Elementary School and shop/restaurants on Honolulu Blvd. This is one unit of three in Triplex Unit.Unit #3324