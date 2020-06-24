317 Milford

Amenities

Hello



Im planning to leave for a well-deserved VACATION FOR a couple of months (flexible date) and would like to sublet my beautiful and large 1 br apartment, you can also use my car.

Price per month ( I will leave my car so if you need a car you can rent it from me for an extra fee)



My neighborhood is the best possible place you can find for this price, it is located at Glendale Vineyard ( Downtown Glendale ) walking distance to the best restaurants, shopping, Glendale Galleria and friendlys

Move in:

TWO MONTHS RENT MOVE IN COST: First, + last month rent + REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT 5,000 all utilities and furniture are included in the rent BUT if you are not considering and leave all lights on, disturb other tenants or damage anything I will charge extra.

Two people max, couples ok. Flexible date anytime after April 25

Min of 2 months max of 6 months ( NEGOTIABLE ). Please call or text me Thank you :)