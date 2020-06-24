All apartments in Glendale
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
317 Milford
Last updated April 11 2019 at 8:43 AM

317 Milford

317 Milford Street · No Longer Available
Location

317 Milford Street, Glendale, CA 91203
Vineyard

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Hello

Im planning to leave for a well-deserved VACATION FOR a couple of months (flexible date) and would like to sublet my beautiful and large 1 br apartment, you can also use my car.
Price per month ( I will leave my car so if you need a car you can rent it from me for an extra fee)

My neighborhood is the best possible place you can find for this price, it is located at Glendale Vineyard ( Downtown Glendale ) walking distance to the best restaurants, shopping, Glendale Galleria and friendlys
Move in:
TWO MONTHS RENT MOVE IN COST: First, + last month rent + REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT 5,000 all utilities and furniture are included in the rent BUT if you are not considering and leave all lights on, disturb other tenants or damage anything I will charge extra.
Two people max, couples ok. Flexible date anytime after April 25
Min of 2 months max of 6 months ( NEGOTIABLE ). Please call or text me Thank you :)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Milford have any available units?
317 Milford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 317 Milford currently offering any rent specials?
317 Milford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Milford pet-friendly?
No, 317 Milford is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 317 Milford offer parking?
No, 317 Milford does not offer parking.
Does 317 Milford have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 Milford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Milford have a pool?
No, 317 Milford does not have a pool.
Does 317 Milford have accessible units?
No, 317 Milford does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Milford have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 Milford does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 317 Milford have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 Milford does not have units with air conditioning.
