Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

This Great Corner unit is located at highly desirable part of Glendale in a quiet neighborhood close to downtown Glendale and walking distance to markets. This lovely unit features 3 bedroom 2.5 bath approx. 1600 sq. ft. New Central A/C, and new paint. 2 balconies off the bedrooms and attached 2 car garage with direct access ti the unit. Laundry hook up inside garage.