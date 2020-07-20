All apartments in Glendale
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:49 AM

2825 Sycamore Ave

2825 Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2825 Sycamore Avenue, Glendale, CA 91214
Montrose Verdugo City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home is located in the desirable city of La Crescenta. The entire house has been remodeled with new paint, flooring, laundry area, and approx. 1500 sq.ft of expanded paved patio space.

Washer Dryer Hookups, Recessed Lighting and Pergo Wood Flooring.

Parking: 1 Private Parking Space is Provided (Additional Vehicles Park on Street

Terms: One Year Required. Month to Month thereafter.

Tenant is responsible for Electricity and Gas. Water is covered by Landlord.

La Crescenta School is considered to be one of the best and located nearby.

Pets are OK upon approval with a $500 Pet Deposit.

Current Tenant is on Month To Month and very flexible for move in dates.

(RLNE4873587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2825 Sycamore Ave have any available units?
2825 Sycamore Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2825 Sycamore Ave have?
Some of 2825 Sycamore Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2825 Sycamore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2825 Sycamore Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 Sycamore Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2825 Sycamore Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2825 Sycamore Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2825 Sycamore Ave offers parking.
Does 2825 Sycamore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2825 Sycamore Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 Sycamore Ave have a pool?
No, 2825 Sycamore Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2825 Sycamore Ave have accessible units?
No, 2825 Sycamore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 Sycamore Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2825 Sycamore Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
