2825 Sycamore Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home is located in the desirable city of La Crescenta. The entire house has been remodeled with new paint, flooring, laundry area, and approx. 1500 sq.ft of expanded paved patio space.



Washer Dryer Hookups, Recessed Lighting and Pergo Wood Flooring.



Parking: 1 Private Parking Space is Provided (Additional Vehicles Park on Street



Terms: One Year Required. Month to Month thereafter.



Tenant is responsible for Electricity and Gas. Water is covered by Landlord.



La Crescenta School is considered to be one of the best and located nearby.



Pets are OK upon approval with a $500 Pet Deposit.



Current Tenant is on Month To Month and very flexible for move in dates.



