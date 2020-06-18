270 Caruso Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool concierge

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub sauna valet service

Welcome to the world famous Excelsior at the Americana at Brand. This is one of the largest corner units with high ceilings offering 2 generous en-suite bedrooms with plenty of closet space, spacious living room with fireplace, dining area and open concept gourmet kitchen with GE Monogram appliances. The luxury condo also features separate den/office (possible 3rd bedroom), powder room and in-home laundry. Enjoy morning coffee or sunset cocktails on your oversized outdoor patio or private front balcony with the city views. Come be a part of the Excelsior, the ultimate shopping, dining and entertainment district with all the amenities and services of a 5 Star Resort including secured ground garage, exquisitely decorated community room, pool, spa, outdoor barbecue area, state-of-the-art fitness center with his and hers changing rooms with lockers, showers, and sauna. Not much is missing in this first class complex with 24-hour secure access, concierge service, valet parking, free timed guest parking, restaurant and retail store discounts.