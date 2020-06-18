All apartments in Glendale
270 Caruso Avenue
Last updated May 23 2019 at 6:13 AM

270 Caruso Avenue

270 Caruso Ave · No Longer Available
Location

270 Caruso Ave, Glendale, CA 91210
City Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
sauna
valet service
Welcome to the world famous Excelsior at the Americana at Brand. This is one of the largest corner units with high ceilings offering 2 generous en-suite bedrooms with plenty of closet space, spacious living room with fireplace, dining area and open concept gourmet kitchen with GE Monogram appliances. The luxury condo also features separate den/office (possible 3rd bedroom), powder room and in-home laundry. Enjoy morning coffee or sunset cocktails on your oversized outdoor patio or private front balcony with the city views. Come be a part of the Excelsior, the ultimate shopping, dining and entertainment district with all the amenities and services of a 5 Star Resort including secured ground garage, exquisitely decorated community room, pool, spa, outdoor barbecue area, state-of-the-art fitness center with his and hers changing rooms with lockers, showers, and sauna. Not much is missing in this first class complex with 24-hour secure access, concierge service, valet parking, free timed guest parking, restaurant and retail store discounts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 Caruso Avenue have any available units?
270 Caruso Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 270 Caruso Avenue have?
Some of 270 Caruso Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 270 Caruso Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
270 Caruso Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 Caruso Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 270 Caruso Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 270 Caruso Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 270 Caruso Avenue offers parking.
Does 270 Caruso Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 270 Caruso Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 Caruso Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 270 Caruso Avenue has a pool.
Does 270 Caruso Avenue have accessible units?
No, 270 Caruso Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 270 Caruso Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 270 Caruso Avenue has units with dishwashers.
