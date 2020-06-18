270 Caruso Avenue

Amenities
Welcome to the world famous Excelsior at the Americana at Brand. This is one of the largest corner units with high ceilings offering 2 generous en-suite bedrooms with plenty of closet space, spacious living room with fireplace, dining area and open concept gourmet kitchen with GE Monogram appliances. The luxury condo also features separate den/office (possible 3rd bedroom), powder room and in-home laundry. Enjoy morning coffee or sunset cocktails on your oversized outdoor patio or private front balcony with the city views. Come be a part of the Excelsior, the ultimate shopping, dining and entertainment district with all the amenities and services of a 5 Star Resort including secured ground garage, exquisitely decorated community room, pool, spa, outdoor barbecue area, state-of-the-art fitness center with his and hers changing rooms with lockers, showers, and sauna. Not much is missing in this first class complex with 24-hour secure access, concierge service, valet parking, free timed guest parking, restaurant and retail store discounts.