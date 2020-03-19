2578 Cascadia Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

The house on Cascadia Drive. Residing in the very prestigious Chevy Chase Estates is an Extraordinary home custom built for lasting memories. A 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home with 2,600-SqFt of impeccable living space, a unique floor-plan with Hardwood & Travertine flooring, soaring ceilings equipped with recessed lighting & double pane windows/doors that feature breathtaking views of the surrounding greenery & mountains. The Large living nestled under a large cathedral ceiling, sets the tone for comfort & relaxation where you can take pleasure in entertaining or lay back to unwind near the fireplace. Cook in the traditional styled kitchen with Marble counter-tops, custom back-splash, stainless steel appliances (Viking/Fisher Pykal), bar stool seating, as well as a nice sized dining area with a back door that leads out to a large balcony perfect for relaxing after a long day or just admire the sunset views. This home also offers well-illuminated bedrooms with custom plush carpeting & ample closet space. Master bedroom is the ideal retreat with a private bath, a walk-in closet & access to the bottom wrap around balcony where you can enjoy the nightly stars before sleep & the sunrise through the hills to start your day!