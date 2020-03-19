All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 2578 Cascadia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
2578 Cascadia Drive
Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:05 AM

2578 Cascadia Drive

2578 Cascadia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2578 Cascadia Drive, Glendale, CA 91206
Chevy Chase

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The house on Cascadia Drive. Residing in the very prestigious Chevy Chase Estates is an Extraordinary home custom built for lasting memories. A 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home with 2,600-SqFt of impeccable living space, a unique floor-plan with Hardwood & Travertine flooring, soaring ceilings equipped with recessed lighting & double pane windows/doors that feature breathtaking views of the surrounding greenery & mountains. The Large living nestled under a large cathedral ceiling, sets the tone for comfort & relaxation where you can take pleasure in entertaining or lay back to unwind near the fireplace. Cook in the traditional styled kitchen with Marble counter-tops, custom back-splash, stainless steel appliances (Viking/Fisher Pykal), bar stool seating, as well as a nice sized dining area with a back door that leads out to a large balcony perfect for relaxing after a long day or just admire the sunset views. This home also offers well-illuminated bedrooms with custom plush carpeting & ample closet space. Master bedroom is the ideal retreat with a private bath, a walk-in closet & access to the bottom wrap around balcony where you can enjoy the nightly stars before sleep & the sunrise through the hills to start your day!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2578 Cascadia Drive have any available units?
2578 Cascadia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2578 Cascadia Drive have?
Some of 2578 Cascadia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2578 Cascadia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2578 Cascadia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2578 Cascadia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2578 Cascadia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 2578 Cascadia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2578 Cascadia Drive offers parking.
Does 2578 Cascadia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2578 Cascadia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2578 Cascadia Drive have a pool?
No, 2578 Cascadia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2578 Cascadia Drive have accessible units?
No, 2578 Cascadia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2578 Cascadia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2578 Cascadia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA 91208
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003
Glendale, CA 91204
Altana
540 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
The LINK
3909 San Fernando Road
Glendale, CA 91204
Eleve
200 E Broadway
Glendale, CA 91205
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd
Glendale, CA 91204
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave
Glendale, CA 91202

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts