2578 Cascadia Drive

Amenities
The house on Cascadia Drive. Residing in the very prestigious Chevy Chase Estates is an Extraordinary home custom built for lasting memories. A 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home with 2,600-SqFt of impeccable living space, a unique floor-plan with Hardwood & Travertine flooring, soaring ceilings equipped with recessed lighting & double pane windows/doors that feature breathtaking views of the surrounding greenery & mountains. The Large living nestled under a large cathedral ceiling, sets the tone for comfort & relaxation where you can take pleasure in entertaining or lay back to unwind near the fireplace. Cook in the traditional styled kitchen with Marble counter-tops, custom back-splash, stainless steel appliances (Viking/Fisher Pykal), bar stool seating, as well as a nice sized dining area with a back door that leads out to a large balcony perfect for relaxing after a long day or just admire the sunset views. This home also offers well-illuminated bedrooms with custom plush carpeting & ample closet space. Master bedroom is the ideal retreat with a private bath, a walk-in closet & access to the bottom wrap around balcony where you can enjoy the nightly stars before sleep & the sunrise through the hills to start your day!