Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom townhouse - Property Id: 91702



Truly modern, completely remodeled beautiful townhouse in the heart of Glendale , with new central heating and A/C unit,all new appliances , hardwood floors,recess lighting, washer and dryer in unit,big closets , ceiling fans, two secure parking spaces,with gated patio, located in safe and quiet street near freeways 2,5 and 134.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91702

Property Id 91702



(RLNE4594790)