Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2425 Canada Boulevard

2425 Cañada Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2425 Cañada Boulevard, Glendale, CA 91208
Verdugo Woodlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful front unit is available for lease, featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with built-in dishwasher, stoves and a large balcony. Updated, ready for move in. Laundry facilities are located on the same level for this floor users only. 2 subterranean parking spaces are provided for this unit. Nice, quiet, secure, and well maintained 14 unit building in desirable Verdugo Woodland area close to nearby Verdugo Woodlands Elementary School, John C. Fremont Elementary School, Glendale College and College View School near Verdugo Park, Montrose Community Park and Fremont Park. Tenant pays for Cable TV, Electricity, Gas, Trash Collection, Water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 Canada Boulevard have any available units?
2425 Canada Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2425 Canada Boulevard have?
Some of 2425 Canada Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 Canada Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2425 Canada Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 Canada Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2425 Canada Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 2425 Canada Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2425 Canada Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2425 Canada Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2425 Canada Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 Canada Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2425 Canada Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2425 Canada Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2425 Canada Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 Canada Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2425 Canada Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
