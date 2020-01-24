2425 Canada Boulevard

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated range

Beautiful front unit is available for lease, featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with built-in dishwasher, stoves and a large balcony. Updated, ready for move in. Laundry facilities are located on the same level for this floor users only. 2 subterranean parking spaces are provided for this unit. Nice, quiet, secure, and well maintained 14 unit building in desirable Verdugo Woodland area close to nearby Verdugo Woodlands Elementary School, John C. Fremont Elementary School, Glendale College and College View School near Verdugo Park, Montrose Community Park and Fremont Park. Tenant pays for Cable TV, Electricity, Gas, Trash Collection, Water.