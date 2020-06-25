All apartments in Glendale
2317 Canada Boulevard

2317 Cañada Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2317 Cañada Boulevard, Glendale, CA 91208
Verdugo Woodlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
In some cultures a red door signifies good fortune. This stately traditional with a wide front lawn has been recently updated for the next occupant! The formal entry way leads you into the dining room and on into the updated kitchen with tile countertops and newer cabinetry. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms including a master bedroom with an onsuite bath. A formal living room with French doors leads you onto the party sized back patio which overlooks the large backyard, perfect for entertaining with a walking path. The detached two car garage provides ample storage. Verdugo Woodlands Elementary Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2317 Canada Boulevard have any available units?
2317 Canada Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2317 Canada Boulevard have?
Some of 2317 Canada Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2317 Canada Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2317 Canada Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2317 Canada Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2317 Canada Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 2317 Canada Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2317 Canada Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2317 Canada Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2317 Canada Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2317 Canada Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2317 Canada Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2317 Canada Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2317 Canada Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2317 Canada Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2317 Canada Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
