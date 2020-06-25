2317 Canada Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

In some cultures a red door signifies good fortune. This stately traditional with a wide front lawn has been recently updated for the next occupant! The formal entry way leads you into the dining room and on into the updated kitchen with tile countertops and newer cabinetry. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms including a master bedroom with an onsuite bath. A formal living room with French doors leads you onto the party sized back patio which overlooks the large backyard, perfect for entertaining with a walking path. The detached two car garage provides ample storage. Verdugo Woodlands Elementary Schools.