2230 E Glenoaks Boulevard

Located just below Scholl Canyon, this charming 1927 English Revival offers everything with beautifully refinished hardwood floors, newly remodeled bath and brand new HVAC. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home is sited on a large lot. Property includes an additional studio space complete with a fireplace! Home features a large formal living room with working fireplace, formal dining room, small office, and large kitchen with separate breakfast nook and on site laundry. Expansive backyard with oak trees; perfect for entertaining, fully fenced. Walking distance to award winning Glenoaks Elementary School. Close to tennis and golf facilities and two parks. Friendly neighborhood, hillside/canyon setting. Two car detached garage with room for additional cars in driveway and plenty of available street parking. Gardener included. Non-Smoking. May allow pets - must submit.