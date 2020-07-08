All apartments in Glendale
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:39 AM

2230 E Glenoaks Boulevard

2230 Glenoaks Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2230 Glenoaks Boulevard, Glendale, CA 91206
Glenoaks Canyon

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Located just below Scholl Canyon, this charming 1927 English Revival offers everything with beautifully refinished hardwood floors, newly remodeled bath and brand new HVAC. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home is sited on a large lot. Property includes an additional studio space complete with a fireplace! Home features a large formal living room with working fireplace, formal dining room, small office, and large kitchen with separate breakfast nook and on site laundry. Expansive backyard with oak trees; perfect for entertaining, fully fenced. Walking distance to award winning Glenoaks Elementary School. Close to tennis and golf facilities and two parks. Friendly neighborhood, hillside/canyon setting. Two car detached garage with room for additional cars in driveway and plenty of available street parking. Gardener included. Non-Smoking. May allow pets - must submit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2230 E Glenoaks Boulevard have any available units?
2230 E Glenoaks Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2230 E Glenoaks Boulevard have?
Some of 2230 E Glenoaks Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2230 E Glenoaks Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2230 E Glenoaks Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 E Glenoaks Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2230 E Glenoaks Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2230 E Glenoaks Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2230 E Glenoaks Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2230 E Glenoaks Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2230 E Glenoaks Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 E Glenoaks Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2230 E Glenoaks Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2230 E Glenoaks Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2230 E Glenoaks Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 E Glenoaks Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2230 E Glenoaks Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

