All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 2123 Eastedge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
2123 Eastedge Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2123 Eastedge Dr

2123 Eastedge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2123 Eastedge Drive, Glendale, CA 91206
Chevy Chase

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning 4 Bedroom Home Near Country Club! - Welcome to this amazing 2 story estate in the Chevy Chase Hills. Large open floor concept lined with windows for maximum exposure to the remarkable mountain views. Updated kitchen with granite counter-tops, high end appliances and modern dark oak cabinets. Downstairs features a large den ideal for entertaining or use as a home office. Upstairs you will find 3 large bedrooms and a master suite with walk in closet and master bath.

Other amenities included: laundry room, private driveway, central air, 2 car garage, and much more.

GPM
REALTOR - CA DRE 01995788

(RLNE4618626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2123 Eastedge Dr have any available units?
2123 Eastedge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2123 Eastedge Dr have?
Some of 2123 Eastedge Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2123 Eastedge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2123 Eastedge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 Eastedge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2123 Eastedge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2123 Eastedge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2123 Eastedge Dr offers parking.
Does 2123 Eastedge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2123 Eastedge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 Eastedge Dr have a pool?
No, 2123 Eastedge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2123 Eastedge Dr have accessible units?
No, 2123 Eastedge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 Eastedge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2123 Eastedge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr
Glendale, CA 91203
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91202
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA 91208
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave
Glendale, CA 91204
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Eleve
200 E Broadway
Glendale, CA 91205
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd
Glendale, CA 91204

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts