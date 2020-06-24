2123 Eastedge Dr

Amenities

Stunning 4 Bedroom Home Near Country Club! - Welcome to this amazing 2 story estate in the Chevy Chase Hills. Large open floor concept lined with windows for maximum exposure to the remarkable mountain views. Updated kitchen with granite counter-tops, high end appliances and modern dark oak cabinets. Downstairs features a large den ideal for entertaining or use as a home office. Upstairs you will find 3 large bedrooms and a master suite with walk in closet and master bath.



Other amenities included: laundry room, private driveway, central air, 2 car garage, and much more.



