1930 Chilton Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Incredibly spacious and welcoming 3 bdrm/2.5 bath family home with a large, private backyard lined with fruit trees and a deck draped with romantic flowers and crawling greens hidden in the Glendale hills. A wide entrance leads to the formal living room with fireplace. Spacious dining room. Large kitchen with beautiful natural light and large pantry, stainless steel appliances including gas range stove, microwave, dishwasher, granite counters, abundant counter and cabinet space. The separate family room with built in entertainment center leads to the private deck above the patio. Master bedroom with bath includes built-in TV. In-home washer/dryer. Option to rent furnished or unfurnished.

A dream home for any host and walking distance to Brand Park!

