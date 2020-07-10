All apartments in Glendale
Last updated February 5 2020 at 5:08 AM

1930 Chilton Drive

1930 Chilton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1930 Chilton Drive, Glendale, CA 91201
El Miradero

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Incredibly spacious and welcoming 3 bdrm/2.5 bath family home with a large, private backyard lined with fruit trees and a deck draped with romantic flowers and crawling greens hidden in the Glendale hills. A wide entrance leads to the formal living room with fireplace. Spacious dining room. Large kitchen with beautiful natural light and large pantry, stainless steel appliances including gas range stove, microwave, dishwasher, granite counters, abundant counter and cabinet space. The separate family room with built in entertainment center leads to the private deck above the patio. Master bedroom with bath includes built-in TV. In-home washer/dryer. Option to rent furnished or unfurnished.
A dream home for any host and walking distance to Brand Park!
Incredibly spacious and welcoming 3 bdrm/2.5 bath family home with a large, private backyard lined with fruit trees and a deck draped with romantic flowers and crawling greens hidden in the Glendale hills. A wide entrance leads to the formal living room with fireplace. Spacious dining room. Large kitchen with beautiful natural light and large pantry, stainless steel appliances including gas range stove, microwave, dishwasher, granite counters, abundant counter and cabinet space. The separate family room with built in entertainment center leads to the private deck above the patio. Master bedroom with bath includes built-in TV. In-home washer/dryer. Option to rent furnished or unfurnished.
A dream home for any host and walking distance to Brand Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1930 Chilton Drive have any available units?
1930 Chilton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1930 Chilton Drive have?
Some of 1930 Chilton Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1930 Chilton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1930 Chilton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1930 Chilton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1930 Chilton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1930 Chilton Drive offer parking?
No, 1930 Chilton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1930 Chilton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1930 Chilton Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1930 Chilton Drive have a pool?
No, 1930 Chilton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1930 Chilton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1930 Chilton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1930 Chilton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1930 Chilton Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
