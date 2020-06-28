1920 Florena Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool hot tub

Beautifully Renovated Modern & Traditional Home Located on a quiet Cul-de-Sac with 4 Bedrooms & 3 Bathrooms in Glendale's Prestigious San Rafael Estates. Spacious step-down living room, large family room, wet bar, 3 fireplaces, HUGE Fully Remodeled Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Appliances and eat in area that opens to the Family Room. Modernized with high-end finishes throughout the entire house. Master suite features a jetted tub, large walk-in closet, and dual sink vanity. Large game room/bonus room could be used as 5th bedroom. Dual system AC/Heat. Huge back yard with Private pool & spa with beautiful grassy green yard spaces and a huge deck to take in the city and mountain views.