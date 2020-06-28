All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 1920 Florena Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
1920 Florena Court
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM

1920 Florena Court

1920 Florena Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Verdugo Woodlands
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1920 Florena Court, Glendale, CA 91208
Verdugo Woodlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
hot tub
Beautifully Renovated Modern & Traditional Home Located on a quiet Cul-de-Sac with 4 Bedrooms & 3 Bathrooms in Glendale's Prestigious San Rafael Estates. Spacious step-down living room, large family room, wet bar, 3 fireplaces, HUGE Fully Remodeled Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Appliances and eat in area that opens to the Family Room. Modernized with high-end finishes throughout the entire house. Master suite features a jetted tub, large walk-in closet, and dual sink vanity. Large game room/bonus room could be used as 5th bedroom. Dual system AC/Heat. Huge back yard with Private pool & spa with beautiful grassy green yard spaces and a huge deck to take in the city and mountain views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 Florena Court have any available units?
1920 Florena Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 Florena Court have?
Some of 1920 Florena Court's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 Florena Court currently offering any rent specials?
1920 Florena Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 Florena Court pet-friendly?
No, 1920 Florena Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1920 Florena Court offer parking?
Yes, 1920 Florena Court offers parking.
Does 1920 Florena Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 Florena Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 Florena Court have a pool?
Yes, 1920 Florena Court has a pool.
Does 1920 Florena Court have accessible units?
No, 1920 Florena Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 Florena Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1920 Florena Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway
Glendale, CA 92104
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91202
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Altana
540 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street
Glendale, CA 91204
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd
Glendale, CA 91204

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts