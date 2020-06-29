1909 Gardena Avenue

Amenities

Nestled in the coveted city of Glendale, this brand new 1,625-SqFt townhouse with attached garage, 3-bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms is ready for you to lease! A spacious living room featuring nice sized windows, recessed lighting, and laminate flooring create a comfortable environment for everyday living and relaxation. By the glow of a decorative pendant light fixture, the potential for a dining area were wonderful dinners are limitless. From the adjacent kitchen, new stainless-steal appliances, built-in features, and a glittering granite countertop, are idyllic when getting creative with new recipes or entertaining guests. Conveniently located upstairs is the laundry closet complete with stacked washer/dryer unit. The airy master bedroom offers the ease of a roomy walk-in closet and attached bathroom complete with dual vanities, granite countertops, and a tiled walk-in shower. The other 2 bedrooms are enhanced with built-in closet storage and nice sized windows to let that warming sunshine through. As plus, this townhouse includes a personal outdoor patio area with a few delicate touches of green foliage. Conveniently located near popular dining, shops, markets, Griffith Park, and Glendale Station, this home is a great opportunity!