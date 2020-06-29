All apartments in Glendale
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:35 PM

1909 Gardena Avenue

1909 Gardena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1909 Gardena Avenue, Glendale, CA 91204
Tropico

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nestled in the coveted city of Glendale, this brand new 1,625-SqFt townhouse with attached garage, 3-bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms is ready for you to lease! A spacious living room featuring nice sized windows, recessed lighting, and laminate flooring create a comfortable environment for everyday living and relaxation. By the glow of a decorative pendant light fixture, the potential for a dining area were wonderful dinners are limitless. From the adjacent kitchen, new stainless-steal appliances, built-in features, and a glittering granite countertop, are idyllic when getting creative with new recipes or entertaining guests. Conveniently located upstairs is the laundry closet complete with stacked washer/dryer unit. The airy master bedroom offers the ease of a roomy walk-in closet and attached bathroom complete with dual vanities, granite countertops, and a tiled walk-in shower. The other 2 bedrooms are enhanced with built-in closet storage and nice sized windows to let that warming sunshine through. As plus, this townhouse includes a personal outdoor patio area with a few delicate touches of green foliage. Conveniently located near popular dining, shops, markets, Griffith Park, and Glendale Station, this home is a great opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 Gardena Avenue have any available units?
1909 Gardena Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1909 Gardena Avenue have?
Some of 1909 Gardena Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 Gardena Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1909 Gardena Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 Gardena Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1909 Gardena Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1909 Gardena Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1909 Gardena Avenue offers parking.
Does 1909 Gardena Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1909 Gardena Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 Gardena Avenue have a pool?
No, 1909 Gardena Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1909 Gardena Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1909 Gardena Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 Gardena Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1909 Gardena Avenue has units with dishwashers.

