1823 Marion Dr

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unique Home in Amazing Location! - This lovely home features a large den with a fireplace, fully equipped kitchen, dinning area with large windows overlooking the lush backyard. Brand new flooring and paint throughout with upgrades to the kitchen and bathrooms. Tastefully upgraded while maintaining its vintage appeal, truly has a lot of character. Bedrooms are great sized and a master suite with ample closet space. Large backyard with mature lemon tree and plenty of storage space.



Other amenities included: Central air, washer/dryer, dishwasher, carport, and ample street parking



