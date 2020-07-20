All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 1823 Marion Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
1823 Marion Dr
Last updated March 17 2019 at 10:13 AM

1823 Marion Dr

1823 Marion Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

1823 Marion Drive, Glendale, CA 91205
Adams Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unique Home in Amazing Location! - This lovely home features a large den with a fireplace, fully equipped kitchen, dinning area with large windows overlooking the lush backyard. Brand new flooring and paint throughout with upgrades to the kitchen and bathrooms. Tastefully upgraded while maintaining its vintage appeal, truly has a lot of character. Bedrooms are great sized and a master suite with ample closet space. Large backyard with mature lemon tree and plenty of storage space.

Other amenities included: Central air, washer/dryer, dishwasher, carport, and ample street parking

GPM
REALTOR - CA DRE 01995788

(RLNE4754003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1823 Marion Dr have any available units?
1823 Marion Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1823 Marion Dr have?
Some of 1823 Marion Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1823 Marion Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1823 Marion Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 Marion Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1823 Marion Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1823 Marion Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1823 Marion Dr offers parking.
Does 1823 Marion Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1823 Marion Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 Marion Dr have a pool?
No, 1823 Marion Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1823 Marion Dr have accessible units?
No, 1823 Marion Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 Marion Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1823 Marion Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legacy at Westglen
1151 Sonora Ave
Glendale, CA 91201
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr
Glendale, CA 91203
The Brand
120 W Wilson Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Altana
540 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
Eleve
200 E Broadway
Glendale, CA 91205
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St
Glendale, CA 91203

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Cheap PlacesGlendale Dog Friendly Apartments
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoTropico
GrandviewVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts