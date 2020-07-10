1717 Riverside Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Updated Mid Century home w/ detached guest house and two car garage situated in the heart of Glendale's popular and charming Rancho Equestrian neighborhood. The main house has a large living room, formal dining room w/ fireplace which could also be used as an office, 2 large bedrooms with ample storage, full bath, and galley style kitchen w/ laundry room. The detached guest house is located at the back of the yard and offers multiple uses - as a separate office, playroom or bedroom space. The home features newly refinished hardwood floors, wool carpets, new custom paint inside and out, updated kitchen and bath, washer/dryer, fridge, stove, dishwasher, newer central heat/air and expansive Japanese-style Zen garden, water feature and a spacious patio perfect for entertaining. The main house is approximately 1,306 sq ft; guest house is approximately 220 sq ft. A dream commute, minutes away from Dream works and Disney studios. Spectacular location in close proximity to Griffith Park, L.A.Zoo, and Gene Autry Museum, LA Equestrian Center, Pickwick bowling, ice skating, the Americana, and restaurants. Close to the 5, 134 and 2 freeways. Surrounded by beautiful homes, close to the City of LA and many Studios make this a convenient location to call home.