All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 1717 Riverside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
1717 Riverside Drive
Last updated April 20 2019 at 9:44 AM

1717 Riverside Drive

1717 Riverside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1717 Riverside Drive, Glendale, CA 91201
Riverside Rancho

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Updated Mid Century home w/ detached guest house and two car garage situated in the heart of Glendale's popular and charming Rancho Equestrian neighborhood. The main house has a large living room, formal dining room w/ fireplace which could also be used as an office, 2 large bedrooms with ample storage, full bath, and galley style kitchen w/ laundry room. The detached guest house is located at the back of the yard and offers multiple uses - as a separate office, playroom or bedroom space. The home features newly refinished hardwood floors, wool carpets, new custom paint inside and out, updated kitchen and bath, washer/dryer, fridge, stove, dishwasher, newer central heat/air and expansive Japanese-style Zen garden, water feature and a spacious patio perfect for entertaining. The main house is approximately 1,306 sq ft; guest house is approximately 220 sq ft. A dream commute, minutes away from Dream works and Disney studios. Spectacular location in close proximity to Griffith Park, L.A.Zoo, and Gene Autry Museum, LA Equestrian Center, Pickwick bowling, ice skating, the Americana, and restaurants. Close to the 5, 134 and 2 freeways. Surrounded by beautiful homes, close to the City of LA and many Studios make this a convenient location to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 Riverside Drive have any available units?
1717 Riverside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 1717 Riverside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Riverside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1717 Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1717 Riverside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1717 Riverside Drive offers parking.
Does 1717 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1717 Riverside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 1717 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1717 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1717 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 Riverside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave
Glendale, CA 91206
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave
Glendale, CA 91204
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
The LINK
3909 San Fernando Road
Glendale, CA 91204
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd
Glendale, CA 91204
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St
Glendale, CA 91203

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Cheap PlacesGlendale Dog Friendly Apartments
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoTropico
GrandviewVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts