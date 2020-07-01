1717 Idlewood Road

Amenities

* Stunning Custom Mediterranean Masterpiece in Prime NW Glendale Location Above Kenneth * No Expense spared in this Fully remodeled estate with 10 ft ceilings, custom mahogany wood windows, entry and interior doors * Remotely controlled custom exterior lighting, interior Recessed lighting throughout & custom made European Chandeliers * Chef's dream Kitchen w/ custom built cabinets, granite countertops, travertine back splash, 48-inch Wolf duel range oven, 48-inch Pro Sub Zero fridge, granite island & Miele dishwasher * Versailles pattern, honed marble flooring throughout bathrooms and hardwood flooring in bedrooms * Martin Logan & Bose Speakers wired throughout the house & backyard, w/ smart control. * Large Lot with Entertainer's Backyard, Built in BBQ w/ granite countertop, outdoor refrigerator & cabinets * Sparkling heated pool and jacuzzi, with waterfall, equipped w/ Pentair Connect Pool Technology and LED colorful lighting * A Truly one of a kind property you must see to appreciate !