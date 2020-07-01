All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 1717 Idlewood Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
1717 Idlewood Road
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

1717 Idlewood Road

1717 Idlewood Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1717 Idlewood Road, Glendale, CA 91202
Glenwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
* Stunning Custom Mediterranean Masterpiece in Prime NW Glendale Location Above Kenneth * No Expense spared in this Fully remodeled estate with 10 ft ceilings, custom mahogany wood windows, entry and interior doors * Remotely controlled custom exterior lighting, interior Recessed lighting throughout & custom made European Chandeliers * Chef's dream Kitchen w/ custom built cabinets, granite countertops, travertine back splash, 48-inch Wolf duel range oven, 48-inch Pro Sub Zero fridge, granite island & Miele dishwasher * Versailles pattern, honed marble flooring throughout bathrooms and hardwood flooring in bedrooms * Martin Logan & Bose Speakers wired throughout the house & backyard, w/ smart control. * Large Lot with Entertainer's Backyard, Built in BBQ w/ granite countertop, outdoor refrigerator & cabinets * Sparkling heated pool and jacuzzi, with waterfall, equipped w/ Pentair Connect Pool Technology and LED colorful lighting * A Truly one of a kind property you must see to appreciate !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 Idlewood Road have any available units?
1717 Idlewood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 Idlewood Road have?
Some of 1717 Idlewood Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 Idlewood Road currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Idlewood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Idlewood Road pet-friendly?
No, 1717 Idlewood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1717 Idlewood Road offer parking?
No, 1717 Idlewood Road does not offer parking.
Does 1717 Idlewood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 Idlewood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Idlewood Road have a pool?
Yes, 1717 Idlewood Road has a pool.
Does 1717 Idlewood Road have accessible units?
No, 1717 Idlewood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Idlewood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 Idlewood Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr
Glendale, CA 91203
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91202
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003
Glendale, CA 91204
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave
Glendale, CA 91204
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The LINK
3909 San Fernando Road
Glendale, CA 91204
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave
Glendale, CA 91202

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts