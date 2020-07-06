1713 Riverside Drive

Amenities

Charming Country Equestrian! A rare find in the Rancho. This property has it all. Good sized home, larger lot, separate guest unit with bathroom, yard, pool, and a horse property including 2 stalls and large turnout area, and a feed and tack room. Enter the home into a large living room, dining room and a view to the back yard. Upgraded kitchen and bathroom. Including guest room there are 2 bathrooms. Additional family room as well. A must see! On an alley with easy access to Easterfield, the LAEC, and trails to Griffith Park. Close to studios, LiLA school, shopping and so much more. Come home to the Rancho.