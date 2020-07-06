All apartments in Glendale
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:39 PM

1713 Riverside Drive

Location

1713 Riverside Drive, Glendale, CA 91201
Riverside Rancho

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Charming Country Equestrian! A rare find in the Rancho. This property has it all. Good sized home, larger lot, separate guest unit with bathroom, yard, pool, and a horse property including 2 stalls and large turnout area, and a feed and tack room. Enter the home into a large living room, dining room and a view to the back yard. Upgraded kitchen and bathroom. Including guest room there are 2 bathrooms. Additional family room as well. A must see! On an alley with easy access to Easterfield, the LAEC, and trails to Griffith Park. Close to studios, LiLA school, shopping and so much more. Come home to the Rancho.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 Riverside Drive have any available units?
1713 Riverside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 1713 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1713 Riverside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1713 Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1713 Riverside Drive offer parking?
No, 1713 Riverside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1713 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1713 Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 Riverside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1713 Riverside Drive has a pool.
Does 1713 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1713 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1713 Riverside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1713 Riverside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1713 Riverside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

