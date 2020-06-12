1640 Parkridge Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Private and secluded behind the massive wrought iron gates you will find this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom rental located on a lower level of this compound style private home in the prestigious Brockmont Hills. Located on the lower level with the direct access to the pool area with open outdoor patio and private view deck. The property offers cozy living room with the fireplace open to fully equipped kitchen with the breakfast nook, large master bedroom with built-in closets and private bathroom offering shower stall and a bathtub. There is a separate laundry area with installed washer and dryer. The entire grounds are surrounded by mature trees in a very serene setting.