All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 1640 Parkridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
1640 Parkridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1640 Parkridge Drive

1640 Parkridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1640 Parkridge Drive, Glendale, CA 91202
Brockmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Private and secluded behind the massive wrought iron gates you will find this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom rental located on a lower level of this compound style private home in the prestigious Brockmont Hills. Located on the lower level with the direct access to the pool area with open outdoor patio and private view deck. The property offers cozy living room with the fireplace open to fully equipped kitchen with the breakfast nook, large master bedroom with built-in closets and private bathroom offering shower stall and a bathtub. There is a separate laundry area with installed washer and dryer. The entire grounds are surrounded by mature trees in a very serene setting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1640 Parkridge Drive have any available units?
1640 Parkridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1640 Parkridge Drive have?
Some of 1640 Parkridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1640 Parkridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1640 Parkridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 Parkridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1640 Parkridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1640 Parkridge Drive offer parking?
No, 1640 Parkridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1640 Parkridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1640 Parkridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 Parkridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1640 Parkridge Drive has a pool.
Does 1640 Parkridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1640 Parkridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 Parkridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1640 Parkridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr
Glendale, CA 91203
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91202
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003
Glendale, CA 91204
Altana
540 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
The LINK
3909 San Fernando Road
Glendale, CA 91204
Eleve
200 E Broadway
Glendale, CA 91205
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd
Glendale, CA 91204

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts