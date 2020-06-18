All apartments in Glendale
Last updated June 5 2019 at 6:06 AM

1639 Cleveland Road

1639 Cleveland Road · No Longer Available
Location

1639 Cleveland Road, Glendale, CA 91202
Glenwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Situated in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Glendale resides a prestigious home for Lease. Located in Cumberland Heights, this completely remodeled home boasts a floor-plan with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Entertain in style in the very well-lit living room complete with a fireplace, a custom entertainment built-in center and a lovely view of the neighborhood. The bright and spacious kitchen features sleek counter-tops with top of the line stainless steel appliances, a utility sink, a breakfast bar, a dining area and a bonus area off the side that can be used as a play area or an office space. 3 en-suite bedrooms with walk-in closets and a private bath. The Master bedroom is more like a retreat where you can unwind in a glamorous bathroom equipped with dual vanities, a soaking tub, plus a walk-in shower. Another bonus feature the Master has to offer is the private enclosed balcony with a mountain tree top view. The back yard presents an ideal setting with a well-manicured lawn and an open patio, enjoy gatherings with your friends and family or spend time alone in solitude rejuvenating after a long day. Friendly pets are welcome. Call now and make your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1639 Cleveland Road have any available units?
1639 Cleveland Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1639 Cleveland Road have?
Some of 1639 Cleveland Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1639 Cleveland Road currently offering any rent specials?
1639 Cleveland Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1639 Cleveland Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1639 Cleveland Road is pet friendly.
Does 1639 Cleveland Road offer parking?
Yes, 1639 Cleveland Road offers parking.
Does 1639 Cleveland Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1639 Cleveland Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1639 Cleveland Road have a pool?
No, 1639 Cleveland Road does not have a pool.
Does 1639 Cleveland Road have accessible units?
No, 1639 Cleveland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1639 Cleveland Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1639 Cleveland Road has units with dishwashers.
