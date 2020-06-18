1639 Cleveland Road

Amenities

Situated in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Glendale resides a prestigious home for Lease. Located in Cumberland Heights, this completely remodeled home boasts a floor-plan with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Entertain in style in the very well-lit living room complete with a fireplace, a custom entertainment built-in center and a lovely view of the neighborhood. The bright and spacious kitchen features sleek counter-tops with top of the line stainless steel appliances, a utility sink, a breakfast bar, a dining area and a bonus area off the side that can be used as a play area or an office space. 3 en-suite bedrooms with walk-in closets and a private bath. The Master bedroom is more like a retreat where you can unwind in a glamorous bathroom equipped with dual vanities, a soaking tub, plus a walk-in shower. Another bonus feature the Master has to offer is the private enclosed balcony with a mountain tree top view. The back yard presents an ideal setting with a well-manicured lawn and an open patio, enjoy gatherings with your friends and family or spend time alone in solitude rejuvenating after a long day. Friendly pets are welcome. Call now and make your appointment today!