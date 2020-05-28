All apartments in Glendale
1636 Valley View Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:36 PM

1636 Valley View Road

1636 Valley View Road · (818) 246-1099
Location

1636 Valley View Road, Glendale, CA 91202
Brockmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 5 Bath · 3243 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
sauna
Lavish Living in Glendale! Situated in a sought-after Northwest area in Glendale resides a breathtaking Spanish styled home with 3 bedrooms & 4.5 bathrooms. The exterior features a lush landscaped entrance, grand arches, attached 2-car garage & a darling front covered balcony that offers a beautiful view of the neighborhood. You enter through a large well-crafted doorway that leads you from an elegant foyer into a floor-plan consisting of 3,243-SqFt of living space. Enjoy having guests in a spacious living room with a fireplace or relax in the family room, complete with a wet bar, as well as direct back yard access. There is a formal dining room & a gourmet styled kitchen equipped with Viking appliances, sleek countertops, an embellished backsplash & a nice sized center island. The hotel like Master Suite bedroom has a walk-in closet & a private bathroom. Other features include amazing high ceilings throughout, steam room, elevator, Bose speakers and a tank-less water heater! The back yard presents an alluring atmosphere that is perfect for entertaining, having dinner parties on the patio or make your way up some stairs & unwind in a uniquely designed spa that overlooks like city/city lights!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1636 Valley View Road have any available units?
1636 Valley View Road has a unit available for $6,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1636 Valley View Road have?
Some of 1636 Valley View Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1636 Valley View Road currently offering any rent specials?
1636 Valley View Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1636 Valley View Road pet-friendly?
No, 1636 Valley View Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1636 Valley View Road offer parking?
Yes, 1636 Valley View Road does offer parking.
Does 1636 Valley View Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1636 Valley View Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1636 Valley View Road have a pool?
No, 1636 Valley View Road does not have a pool.
Does 1636 Valley View Road have accessible units?
No, 1636 Valley View Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1636 Valley View Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1636 Valley View Road has units with dishwashers.
