1636 Valley View Road

Lavish Living in Glendale! Situated in a sought-after Northwest area in Glendale resides a breathtaking Spanish styled home with 3 bedrooms & 4.5 bathrooms. The exterior features a lush landscaped entrance, grand arches, attached 2-car garage & a darling front covered balcony that offers a beautiful view of the neighborhood. You enter through a large well-crafted doorway that leads you from an elegant foyer into a floor-plan consisting of 3,243-SqFt of living space. Enjoy having guests in a spacious living room with a fireplace or relax in the family room, complete with a wet bar, as well as direct back yard access. There is a formal dining room & a gourmet styled kitchen equipped with Viking appliances, sleek countertops, an embellished backsplash & a nice sized center island. The hotel like Master Suite bedroom has a walk-in closet & a private bathroom. Other features include amazing high ceilings throughout, steam room, elevator, Bose speakers and a tank-less water heater! The back yard presents an alluring atmosphere that is perfect for entertaining, having dinner parties on the patio or make your way up some stairs & unwind in a uniquely designed spa that overlooks like city/city lights!